Unidentified drones spotted over US base where secretary of war lives: Report

US officials detected unidentified drones above Washington army base where US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth live, Washington Post reported. The drone sightings reportedly prompted considerations of relocating Rubio and Hegseth. US Vice President JD Vance, left, and Marco Rubio, US secretary of state, during a meeting with US President Donald Trump (Bloomberg)

The military is monitoring potential threats more closely because of the heightened alert level as the United States and Israel strike Iran, the report said, citing a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security matters.

Officials have not determined where the came from, two of the three people brief on the situation reportedly said.

Multiple drones were spotted over Fort McNair on a single night in the last 10 days, the official said, adding that it prompted increased security measures and a meeting at the White House to discuss how to respond.

The drone sightings in Washington come as the missile and drone exchanged sparked by the February 28 US-Israeli strikes on Iran and the Iranians' pledge to avenge the deaths of top officials killed in the offensive.

Protection level upped to ‘Charlie’ The President Donald Trump-led administration recently issued a global security alert for overseas diplomatic posts and locked down several domestic bases because of threats, the WP report mentioned.

This week, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey and MacDill Air Force Base in Florida raised their force protection level to Charlie – a level that means the commander has intelligence linked to possible attack or danger. Delta, the only higher alert level after Charlie, is for times when an attack has occurred or is anticipated.

The drones over Fort McNair prompted officials to weigh relocating Rubio and Hegseth, the report cited two of the people briefed. The senior administration official said the secretaries haven’t moved. Their quarters on the base were publicly reported by multiple outlets in October.