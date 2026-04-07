Nancy Guthrie: Ex-FBI draws link between chilling ransom note and Savannah's TODAY show return; 'have her body'
Nancy Guthrie is yet to be found, and now another ransom note has come up as daughter Savannah returned to the TODAY show.
Nancy Guthrie is yet to be found as two months have elapsed since she was reported missing by her family on February 1. Her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, returned to host NBC's TODAY show, as authorities continue to look for the 84-year-old.
Amid this, TMZ reported that a new ransom note has come in offering chilling details about the case. Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer also shared her insight on the timing of the note and how it might be linked to Savannah's return to the show.
Nancy Guthrie: New ransom note offers chilling details
The publication reported that the same person who'd been offering to oust the kidnappers for months had sent the new note on Monday. They noted that the demand of 1 bitcoin to ‘deliver them on a silver platter’ still stands, referring to the kidnappers.
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The person also claimed that they had seen Guthrie alive in Sonora, Mexico. Sonora is a large Mexican state which borders Arizona and parts of New Mexico. Guthrie's home in Catalina Foothills near Tucson, from where authorities believe she was taken, is about 70 miles from the border.
The sender also did not suggest that Guthrie was alive, saying “she is dead” in the note, as per TMZ. Further, the sender claimed they'd been out of the US for more than five years and had nothing to do with the ‘horrific’ crime.
Ex-FBI shares profile of person sending ransom note
Coffindaffer, the former FBI special agent, shared her insight on the profile of the person sending the ransom note. She warned that it was a ‘sick’ individual who'd chosen to send the note the same day as Savannah returned to the TODAY show.
In a post, Coffindaffer wrote “The person says they have her body and want only a half of a Bitcoin for information leading to where Nancy is buried. $34, 842.12 USD. What a pathetic Whacko torturing Savannah after her return to the @TODAYshow.”
In another post, the former FBI agent added “Make no mistake, the fact this note was sent on the day Savannah returned to work shows you what a sick creature the sender is, whether they know where Nancy is buried or they don't.”
However, it does not appear that the FBI, who is assisting the Pima County Sheriff's Department, in the case, did not take the ransom notes from this individual seriously, as no deposits were made in the Bitcoin account.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More