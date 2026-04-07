Nancy Guthrie: Ex-FBI draws link between chilling ransom note and Savannah's TODAY show return; 'have her body'

Nancy Guthrie is yet to be found as two months have elapsed since she was reported missing by her family on February 1. Her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, returned to host NBC's TODAY show, as authorities continue to look for the 84-year-old. Savannah Guthrie returned to the TODAY show months after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing. (AP)

Amid this, TMZ reported that a new ransom note has come in offering chilling details about the case. Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer also shared her insight on the timing of the note and how it might be linked to Savannah's return to the show.

Nancy Guthrie: New ransom note offers chilling details The publication reported that the same person who'd been offering to oust the kidnappers for months had sent the new note on Monday. They noted that the demand of 1 bitcoin to ‘deliver them on a silver platter’ still stands, referring to the kidnappers.

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The person also claimed that they had seen Guthrie alive in Sonora, Mexico. Sonora is a large Mexican state which borders Arizona and parts of New Mexico. Guthrie's home in Catalina Foothills near Tucson, from where authorities believe she was taken, is about 70 miles from the border.

The sender also did not suggest that Guthrie was alive, saying “she is dead” in the note, as per TMZ. Further, the sender claimed they'd been out of the US for more than five years and had nothing to do with the ‘horrific’ crime.

Ex-FBI shares profile of person sending ransom note Coffindaffer, the former FBI special agent, shared her insight on the profile of the person sending the ransom note. She warned that it was a ‘sick’ individual who'd chosen to send the note the same day as Savannah returned to the TODAY show.

In a post, Coffindaffer wrote “The person says they have her body and want only a half of a Bitcoin for information leading to where Nancy is buried. $34, 842.12 USD. What a pathetic Whacko torturing Savannah after her return to the @TODAYshow.”