Nancy Guthrie case: Is it a dead end for one of America's strangest disappearances?

As Savannah Guthrie prepares to step back into NBC’s ‘Today’ show studio on Monday, the spotlight is on her mother, whose disappearance from the quiet foothills outside Tucson has been haunting Americans and the FBI for the past three months. A visitor signs a banner for Nancy Guthrie that is displayed in front of the KVOA television station on March 01, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. (AFP)

It's a case that investigators believe is an abduction, yet remains without a suspect, a breakthrough, or even a clear direction.

Savannah Guthrie has spent more than a decade as one of morning television’s most recognisable faces, but now she thinks she is no longer the same person. “I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not.”

As the Iran war and the Epstein files pushed the 84-year-old’s suspected abduction out of the headlines for nearly a month, here’s a timeline of what all transpired over the past three months.

February 1: Surveillance captures a masked man at Nancy Guthrie’s door; she is later reported missing.

Surveillance captures a masked man at Nancy Guthrie’s door; she is later reported missing. February 5: Blood at the scene is confirmed to be hers.

Blood at the scene is confirmed to be hers. February 10: Footage of the suspect is released; a man is briefly detained and released.

Footage of the suspect is released; a man is briefly detained and released. February 15–17: Gloves linked to the suspect yield no DNA match.

Gloves linked to the suspect yield no DNA match. March 4: The glove lead collapses entirely. A trail of evidence is going cold At least a dozen videos later, even her daughter’s call for a clue and a breakthrough seems to be dimming. What began as a high-intensity investigation has since slowed to a near standstill. A single most significant piece of evidence remains the doorbell camera footage.

Before vanishing into thin air, the doorbell camera shows a man wearing a ski mask, gloves, a backpack, and a holstered gun tampering with it. Investigators believe he removed the recording device entirely as it went dark within moments.

In the weeks that followed, search teams combed the rugged desert terrain surrounding Tucson—an unforgiving landscape of cactuses, rocks and dense brush. Yet there has been no trace of Nancy Guthrie.

DNA from gloves found near the scene initially appeared promising, but later turned out to belong to a local restaurant employee who was not a suspect. Ransom messages circulated, but many were deemed fake. Each development, instead of bringing clarity, deepened the mystery.

The night Nancy Guthrie vanished From the day Nancy Guthrie was reported missing from her Tucson home under deeply suspicious circumstances, the case quickly escalated from a missing-person case into a suspected abduction.

Savannah Guthrie later revealed that the back doors of her mother’s home were found propped open, while her phone and purse were left behind – details that immediately raised alarm.

Given her mother’s health condition, the family ruled out the possibility of her wandering off. “So we were saying, ‘This is not OK’,” Guthrie recalled, in an interview with NBC. “Something is very wrong here.”

Investigators soon confirmed their fears. Blood found near the doorstep was identified as Nancy Guthrie’s, and surveillance footage showed a masked man outside the home in the early hours.

Authorities believe she was “kidnapped, abducted or otherwise taken against her will.”

For Savannah Guthrie, the case has also been deeply personal—and at times, painfully introspective. She recounted a moment with her brother that still lingers.

“I said, ‘What?’” she recalled, struggling with the possibility that her public profile may have played a role. “Do you think because of me?” she asked him. His response was difficult to process. “I’m sorry, sweetie, but, yeah, maybe.”

The thought that her celebrity status could have made her mother a target remains, in her own words, “too much to bear.”

Ransom notes, public appeals, and fading attention In the early days of the investigation, the family received multiple ransom messages. Guthrie said she and her siblings responded to two that they believed were genuine. The experience itself felt surreal.

“How is it possible that we are having to make a video speaking to a kidnapper who took an 84-year-old woman in the dead of night, in her pyjamas, with no shoes, without her medicine?” she asked.

The family has since offered a $1 million reward for information leading to her recovery.

Despite this, momentum in the case has slowed. Authorities, including the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, have said they have no new updates. The number of tips has dwindled, too.

A rare and extraordinary case Experts say the case stands out not just for its high profile, but for its rarity. According to the US Justice Department’s data, cited by NPR news, more than 500,000 people were reported missing last year.

Between 2020 and 2025, women accounted for over 75% of kidnapping victims in roughly 240,000 cases. But cases involving women in their 80s are exceedingly rare – just 646 incidents, or less than 0.2%.

Forensic anthropologist Jesse Goliath noted the unusual nature of the case, “Usually you hear about smaller children, juveniles that go missing,” he said, adding that the combination of an elderly victim and a well-known public figure as a family member makes the case extraordinary.

Hope, however faint, still remains Despite the lack of progress, investigators and experts insist the case is not over.

Retired FBI special agent Jason Pack, who spoke to news outlet Parade, offered a measured but hopeful perspective.

“One phone call. One person who decides the reward money matters more than their silence,” he said. “That is all it takes to bring law enforcement directly to their front door.”

“The walls close slowly in these cases. But they always close.”

(With agency inputs)