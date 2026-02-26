Who's The Midwest Pundit? 'Nancy Guthrie suspect in Mexico' claim leads to federal prosecutors buzz; ‘extradition ready’

As per reports, this was a routine visit. However, soon after this, a social media profile going by The Midwest Pundit made claims about a suspect in the case being in Mexico . The page on Facebook claimed that FBI sources had conveyed said information to them. HT.com could not independently verify these claims .

Nancy Guthrie remains to be found after the 84-year-old's family reported her missing on February 1. Today, federal prosecutors visited Guthrie's home near Tucson, Arizona , from where authorities believe she was kidnapped.

On Facebook, The Midwest Pundit wrote “Federal investigators have identified what they describe as a significant new lead in the Nancy Guthrie case. According to sources familiar with the inquiry, the FBI believes the man seen wearing a backpack, identified as the second individual on the scene, is currently in Mexico. Investigators also suspect the individual he arrived to assist may have been discarded with Nancy at the location where her body was ultimately left.”

The page added “Officials say the assessment is grounded in what federal agents consider a credible and substantial tip. However, the development introduces several investigative challenges. The person of interest is believed to be undocumented, and cross-border coordination, coupled with unrest in parts of Mexico, could complicate efforts to locate and interview potential witnesses or suspects. Sources further acknowledge that earlier DNA complications tied to the Pima County investigation may present additional evidentiary hurdles.”

It further continued “At this point, the FBI is playing an increasingly prominent role in the case. Authorities caution that building a prosecutable case involving foreign nationals and multiple jurisdictions is inherently complex and may take time.”

The post quickly went viral and was shared over 136 times at the time of writing. It caused a flurry of reactions on X as well, with many linking the claims made by The Gateway Pundit and the visit from federal prosecutors.

One person claimed that federal prosecutors were getting ‘extradition papers’ ready for the alleged suspect who was in Mexico, and had visited the house as a result. Many others raised questions about The Midwest Pundit itself.

“IF True...this is HUGE NEWS!!!!,” one person wrote on X. Another was much more critical, saying “he is a joke...a content creator.... nothing more.”

Who is The Midwest Pundit? The Midwest Pundit is a digital creator whose Facebook bio says they are “Discussing politics, technology and current events.” The profile enjoys around 18,000 followers on Facebook.

The individual's address is noted as Wall Street in New York. While the identity of the individual running The Midwest Pundit page is not known, it has made quite a few posts related to the Nancy Guthrie case.

However, there is nothing to suggest that the claims made by The Midwest Pundit about Mexico links are true. Neither did the FBI nor the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirm any ties to Mexico.

Meanwhile, a statement was released by the Pima County Attorney's Office after reports of prosecutors at Guthrie's residence sparked a buzz.