Nancy Guthrie might be dead: Family makes difficult admission as search operations enter day 24

Savannah Guthrie is pleading for the public's help as the search continues for her 84-year-old mother, Nancy, who has been missing since February 1. A sign placed by Madres Buscadoras De Sonora (Searching Mothers of Sonora), reads 'Nancy Guthrie Desparecida' (Disappeared) after they placed it on a pole about a mile from Nancy Guthrie's residence in Tucson, Arizona. (Getty Images via AFP)

On Tuesday, the family announced a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to Nancy’s safe return.

In an emotional video shared on Instagram, Guthrie said, “Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. We are begging you to please come forward now."

She added, "We still believe in a miracle."

At the same time, the NBC Today show co-anchor acknowledged the painful uncertainty surrounding her mother’s disappearance.

“She may be lost. She may already be gone. She may already have gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven," she said.

Savannah said her family will also donate $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“We are hoping that the attention that has been given to our mom and our family will extend to all the families like ours,” she said.

Nancy Guthrie case Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in Catalina Foothills near Tucson on February 1. She had been dropped off the night before, January 31, 2026, by her son-in-law after a family dinner.

Concern grew when Nancy failed to arrive at a friend’s home the next morning for a planned church service livestream. Authorities quickly classified the case as a suspected abduction.

Footage from her Google Nest doorbell camera showed a masked, gloved and armed individual approaching the home around the time of her disappearance. The person, who was carrying an Ozark Trail backpack, appeared to attempt to block the camera.

In the days that followed, multiple ransom notes surfaced demanding cryptocurrency payments, though some deadlines passed without further contact. Certain messages were deemed fraudulent.

On Monday, CBS News reported that the masked individual seen on surveillance footage had been at Nancy’s doorstep on another occasion.

Meanwhile, ABC News, citing sources, reported that an image released by the FBI showing the suspect at the front door without a backpack was captured by the Nest doorbell camera on a day prior to the suspected abduction.

In a statement to Arizona's Family, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said, "We are aware that doorbell images released earlier in the investigation depict a suspect in different stages of attire, including with and without a backpack."

The department added, "There is no date or time stamp associated with these images. Therefore, any suggestion that the photographs were taken on different days is purely speculative."

"This remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation. As with any investigation, conclusions will be guided by verifiable evidence and established facts. Speculation, without factual support, does not advance the investigative process.”