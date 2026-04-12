Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agents reveals how kidnapper tried to ‘publicly humiliate’ Savannah, ‘They wanted her to…’

“So basically, by going to the press with the demand and forcing the family to address the notes publicly, the public knows Savannah is worth $40 Million, but was not willing to pay even though Savannah believed the notes were real. We see the public backlash from the Guthrie family decision. People say why didn't Savannah pay if she knew the notes were "real"?” wrote Coffindaffer.

Coffindaffer further said that those who abducted Nancy “knew they would not get paid $6 Million with no proof of life. They knew the FBI would tell the Guthries not to pay with no proof of life.”

“Why go to 2 local Tucson media stations the day after the abduction with ransom demands? Then, when the stations don't announce emails to the press, why go to TMZ (1.5 million reach daily)?” Coffindaffer said. “Why go to the media at all with No Proof of Life?”

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has suggested that Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper sent ransom notes to media outlets to cause “public humiliation” to Savannah Guthrie and her family. She also suggested that Savannah did the right thing by not paying ransom because “Nancy was likely deceased.”

She added “It was the right decision because Nancy was likely deceased. It wasn't enough that Porch Guy took her mom, they wanted her to receive public backlash too. Public perception has been exceedingly important to the Guthries; the kidnappers seemed to understand this.”

Is Nancy Guthrie dead or alive? Months after Nancy went missing, there has been no update on her whereabouts, and no suspect has been identified. While the Guthrie family has been tormented by the uncertainty of the case’s outcome, her daughter Savannah previously even admitted that her mom may be dead.

Savannah previously said in a video that she and her relatives “still believe in a miracle” and “still believe that she can come home,” she also acknowledged that her mother may already be “gone.”

Read More | What makes Nancy Guthrie's disappearance unusual? Explaining how the case differs from other missing person cases

“She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our Daddy,” Savannah said. “And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”

While there has been no update on Nancy’s whereabouts, a couple of new notes sent to TMZ by a person who claimed they were not the kidnapper provided contradictory statements – once claiming she is dead, and at another instance claiming she was seen alive in Mexico.