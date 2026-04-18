Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff Nanos breaks silence over ‘bombshell’ new arrest report

“Sheriff Nanos’ one-word reply when asked about new reports that another person of interest has been detained in the Nancy Guthrie case: ‘Nope.'”

On Friday evening, media and online reports began to emerge concerning a potential new development in the Nancy case. Speculation suggested that a person of interest had been taken into custody for questioning. Shortly thereafter, Fox News Digital reporter Michael Ruiz shared on X that Sheriff Nanos responded with a succinct word when inquired about these claims, stating, “Nope.”

As search for Nancy Guthrie continues, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has addressed a significant report alleging that a new person of interest in the disappearance of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie’s mother has been apprehended.

Nancy Guthrie case update: Bombshell report on new person detained near Tucson Earlier, Nancy Grace spoke about the ongoing rumors during her Crime Stories YouTube series. On her show, the host said, “Bombshell. To Tucson and the Nancy Guthrie disappearance. Has a guy been detained overnight for questioning.”

Grace, along with her guest David Mack, proceeded to discuss the potential ramifications of the assertions that someone had been taken in for questioning. Throughout their conversation, they emphasized that no confirmations had been made, particularly when Mack mentioned a “possible suspect” and “possible new information.”

The duo disclosed the two fundamental aspects of the report that Chris Nanos would subsequently dispute. The assertion that someone had been taken into custody for questioning was the most significant element of the report. Additionally, it was claimed that this person was apprehended near the same vicinity where an earlier person was arrested in connection with the case, south of Tucson and California.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1. Investigators suspect she may have been abducted from her residence in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson, Arizona, the previous night.

More than two months have passed since Nancy went missing, and no suspects have been officially identified.

Nancy Guthrie Case update: FBI analyzes DNA evidence for breakthrough In a significant development, the FBI is currently examining DNA evidence related to Nancy case. The samples, which were previously tested at a private laboratory in Florida, have been forwarded to federal investigators for additional analysis.

“PCSD has worked with the FBI since the beginning of the Guthrie investigation. This is not new information. The private lab we utilize in Florida continues to share information with the FBI lab & other partner labs across the country. DNA analysis remains ongoing," the sheriff remarked.

Authorities remain optimistic that advanced forensic analysis may yield vital leads and assist in advancing the investigation.