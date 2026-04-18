Nancy Guthrie update: New person detained south of Tucson in kidnapping case, Nancy Grace shares details

A new person was detained for questioning in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case, as per Nancy Grace. The person was detained south of Tucson, the legal commentator and television journalist shared on her show.

Grace got the information from Dave Mack, their reporter who has been covering the case from on-ground there. The individual shared that the detention had taken place late at night. Notably, the Pima County Sheriff's Department is yet to issue a statement on the detention.

Nancy Grace case: What to know about person detained Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.

While it has been over two months that Guthrie was reported missing, authorities have not yet named any suspects in the case. They'd detained three people thus far, and now Grace is reporting that a fourth person was detained as well.

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Grace, in conversation with Mack, pointed out that south of Tucson was the same area where authorities had made their previous detention, leading many to believe it would crack the case and help find Guthrie. However, the lead did not pan out as the people detained were released. Grace also pointed out that was among the first times SWAT was mobilized in the Guthrie case.

As for the new person detained, Grace and Mack could not provide much details. Mack noted that the detention was indeed in the same area and one might feel that the individual was a ‘possible suspect’. However, he made it clear that the Pima County Sheriff's Department had not provided any clarification in the matter, leaving many guessing as to what the latest development might mean.

Several such people, who've been following Guthrie's case, expressed their frustrations on X. “They're being sneaky now..nothing about this last night,” one person wrote. Another added “I’m so confused how the heck did we not know.”

Nancy Guthrie: FBI examining DNA evidence Grace's report on the new detention comes as the FBI has gotten the DNA evidence that the Pima County sheriff's office was getting tested in the private Florida lab. The expectation now is that the FBI will use whatever advanced techniques they have at hand to try and glean something from the DNA evidence.

Pima County Sheriff's Office, in a statement on sharing the evidence with the FBI, said “PCSD has worked with the FBI since the beginning of the Guthrie investigation. This is not new information. The private lab we utilize in Florida continues to share information with the FBI lab & other partner labs across the country. DNA analysis remains ongoing.”