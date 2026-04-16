Who is Jay McCalmont? New name creates buzz in Nancy Guthrie case amid ‘falling out’ and ‘money dispute’ claims

“Nancy Guthrie had a friend who used to come over to her home all the time named Jay McCalmont. They had a falling out years ago over a money dispute,” JLR wrote on X.

An investigative reporter, who goes by JLR on X, has claimed that Nancy Guthrie had a friend who used to visit her very often and that they later had a dispute over money. JLR said the friend was named Jay McCalmont.

This update comes as the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother entered its 11th week. However, no official announcement by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department or Sheriff Chris Nanos about a friend who had a dispute with Nancy. No Jay McCalmont has been named by authorities, and HT.com has not independently verified the information.

No suspects named in the Nancy Guthrie case yet Authorities later cleared Nancy's family of any suspicion in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman. This meant that ‘Today’ show host Savannah, and her siblings Annie and Camron, as well as Annie’s husband Tommaso Cioni, were cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case.

Read More | What makes Nancy Guthrie's disappearance unusual? Explaining how the case differs from other missing person cases

While there has been no update on Nancy’s whereabouts, a couple of new notes sent to TMZ by a person who claimed they were not the kidnapper provided contradictory statements – once claiming she is dead, and at another instance claiming she was seen alive in Mexico.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Why Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni are back in focus as police increase patrols in neighborhood

Sheriff Nanos previously said that the Sheriff's Department is still working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.”