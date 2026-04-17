Where is Savannah Guthrie? TODAY show posts update as Nancy Guthrie case takes new turn

Savannah Guthrie disappeared mid-episode of the TODAY show sparking speculations that she might have received information on her mother, Nancy Guthrie. The 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her home the night before. Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, was reported missing on February 1 and is yet to be found. (X/@901Lulu)

Now, a new report has stated that the FBI is analyzing DNA evidence from Guthrie's house, raising more questions about Savannah's whereabouts amid the development in the kidnapping case.

Amid this, TODAY show has posted an update. Here's all you need to know.

Nancy Guthrie case development The FBI is in possession of and is analyzing potentially critical DNA evidence in the Guthrie case, as per ABC News. This comes after there were reports suggesting a tiff between the agencies about where the DNA evidence would go first.

While the FBI wanted it to go to their lab, the Pima County Sheriff's Department – who are lead on the case – insisted that it go to a private lab in Florida. Now that lab has sent over the evidence to the FBI, who are using new technology to conduct advanced analysis, hoping to get closer to the perpetrator, as per the report.

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Pima County Sheriff's Department issued a statement amid the report of FBI analyzing the evidence and said “PCSD has worked with the FBI since the beginning of the Guthrie investigation. This is not new information. The private lab we utilize in Florida continues to share information with the FBI lab & other partner labs across the country. DNA analysis remains ongoing.”

Many wondered if it was news of the DNA evidence being analyzed that had led to Savannah disappearing mid-episode. Notably, a report from The Daily Mail had claimed that there was a system in place for Savannah to know if there was any update on her mother's case while she was on air. She would reportedly be told she was needed off set.

Where is Savannah Guthrie? TODAY show posts update Savannah is back in New York, after having spent time down in Tucson, Arizona as authorities searched for her mother. She was with siblings Annie and Camron. Savannah opted out of NBC's coverage for the 2026 Milan Olympics as well, since her mother went missing.

As per the latest indications, Savannah remains in New York. She's returned to the TODAY show as well and one of her most recent Instagram posts is about the love she received from many upon her return. “So much love on the TODAY plaza this morning,” the TODAY show had posted on Savannah's return.