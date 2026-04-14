Eric Swalwell resignation explained: What happens to California Governor race and congressional seat?

Rep. - announced his resignation from Congress on Monday, just days following serious allegations of sexual misconduct that significantly diminished his political backing. After Swalwell's resignation due to misconduct allegations, Aisha Wahab and Victor Aguilar Jr. lead the race for his congressional seat. (REUTERS) Swalwell, previously a leading candidate in the California governor’s race, withdrew from that competition on Sunday after experiencing a decline in endorsements and financial contributions over the weekend. Additionally, his colleagues in Congress had begun discussing the possibility of his removal from office. Also Read: Who is Adam Parkhomenko? Eric Swalwell gets stern warning from accuser's husband, ‘I wish the best for his…’ Eric Swalwell continues to deny allegations: ‘I will fight’ In a statement released on Monday, Swalwell, who had been serving in his position since 2013, refuted the legitimacy of the accusations made against him but acknowledged that they were diverting his focus from his responsibilities. “I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past. I will fight the serious false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make,” Swalwell stated on X. “I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong. But it’s also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress," he continued. “I will work with my staff in the coming days to ensure they are able, in my absence, to serve the needs of the good people of the 14th congressional district," he added.

What happens to Swalwell’s seat? Key things to know A vacancy has arisen in Swalwell’s congressional seat, which encompasses the cities of Livermore, Union City, Castro Valley, Hayward, and portions of Dublin and Fremont in Alameda County. This situation permits Governor Gavin Newsom to initiate a special election within a 14-day timeframe. As we are currently in the 119th Congress, it is noted on Congress.gov that "during the 118th Congress, to date, there have been 16 House vacancies. Five vacancies occurred during the first session of the 118th Congress, and nine vacancies have occurred in the second session (to date). Five of the vacancies from the second session of the 118th Congress remain at the time of this writing.” However, Newsom may choose to delay this action. Swalwell has not submitted his candidacy for reelection to Congress, and the victor of the election scheduled for November 3 will assume the role of the new representative for the district in January 2027. Speaking to The San Francisco Standard, Chris Micheli, an attorney and lobbyist based in Sacramento, expressed skepticism regarding the likelihood of the governor calling for a special election, considering that the person elected would only serve for a brief period. “I don’t see it likely happening,” he remarked.