Eric Swalwell addresses Congress resignation as Rep. Andy Ogles says ‘let's hang’ the rapists

On Monday, California US House Representative Eric Swalwell announced that he will resign from the US Congress amid the sexual misconduct allegations against him from four former staffer. Eric Swalwell (L) and Rep. Andy Ogles. (File Photos)

Swalwell canceled his 2028 campaign for California Governor on Sunday, March 12. On Monday, the Democrat confirmed with a statement that he will be resigning as a US House of Representative. Swalwell has been under scrutiny from lawmakers from both parties as the bipartisan House Ethics Committee said on April 12, Saturday, that they will be investigating the allegations against Swalwell.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers, such as Republican House Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee, have gone to extreme lengths to suggest that rapists should be hanged. He talked about "rapists" in general in the context of the cases against Swalwell and former GOP lawmaker, Tony Gonzalez of Texas.

the allegations of rape are — look, consenting adults is one thing, but when your targeting, and you’re a predator, and you’re raping young women, let’s hang ’em,” Ogles said, appearing on right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson's show. “Rapists should be hung, period. No questions,” he added.

What Eric Swalwell Said Giving in to calls of resignation from both members of his own party as well as the Republicans, Swalwell released a statement on Monday stating that he will do so. The 45-year-old reiterated that the allegations are false and that he will fight them, but he is resigning as the representative of California's 14th District for "the mistakes I did make."

Also read: What are the allegations against Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales? Lawmakers call for expulsion; 'they need to go home'

“I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past," the statement read. "I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make.

I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong. But it's also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress."

Eric Swalwell Allegations: Background Eric Swalwell faces a criminal probe by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office into sexual misconduct allegations from four women. The probe began around April 11, 2026, following San Francisco Chronicle report.

The allegations involved rape and harassment claims from 2019 and 2024.A former staffer accused Swalwell of assaulting her twice: once in 2019 after drinks and again in April 2024 at a New York gala after she was heavily intoxicated. The staffer clamed Swalwell ignored her refusals and left her bruised.

The other three women alleged unwanted advances, explicit Snapchat messages, and non-consensual touching, among other things.