What are the allegations against Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales? Lawmakers call for expulsion; 'they need to go home'

Following grave accusations of sexual misconduct that have prompted investigations and calls for responsibility, politicians from both parties are pushing for the potential expulsion of Representatives Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales. Representatives Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales may be expelled from Congress amid serious sexual misconduct allegations. ((AP Photo/Allison Robbert) and (Blaine Young/The San Antonio Express-News via AP))

According to NBC News, a House vote to expel the two lawmakers is being considered after mounting pressure linked to sexual misconduct allegations and ethical concerns.

Byron Donalds, a Republican from Florida, told Kristen Welker, host of NBC News' "Meet the Press," that if given the chance, he would vote in favor of the two members' expulsion from Congress.

Donalds said, “These allegations are despicable and they demean the integrity of Congress. These things are just completely unacceptable,” he added. “As far as I’m concerned, both gentlemen need to go home.”

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Allegations against Eric Swalwell Eric Swalwell is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and claims of sexual assault by a former staffer. According to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle published on Friday, the woman alleged two non-consensual encounters. She alleged that the congressman sexually assaulted her twice when she was too drunk to consent. This includes one in New York, which has prompted an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Additional reports from CNN and NBC News state that at least three other women have accused Swalwell of inappropriate behavior, including harassment and sending unsolicited explicit pictures.

According to two of these ladies, Swalwell sent them unsolicited pictures or videos of his penis. Another woman claimed that Swalwell kissed her in public without her consent.

One of these women is a social media creator, Ally Sammarco, who has publicly confirmed her account of experience to NBC and CNN.

Swalwell has strongly denied all allegations, calling them “absolutely false” and politically motivated.

The California congressman was a front-runner for governor prior to Friday's accusations, but he is now being urged to withdraw from the race by political organizations and colleagues.

Read more: Amid Eric Swalwell sexual assault row, report alleges California Dem broke law

Allegations against Tony Gonzales Meanwhile, Tony Gonzales is under scrutiny for separate misconduct allegations involving an admitted extramarital affair with a staff member.

Gonzales has acknowledged the affair, describing it as a “lapse in judgment." He said, “I made a mistake, and I had a lapse in judgment. And there was a lack of faith, and I take full responsibility for those actions.” He further added that he has “reconciled” with his wife.

A second former employee later told NBC News that while she was employed by the Texas congressman, they exchanged sexually explicit texts.

Gonzales, who was seeking reelection to the Texas House, withdrew from the contest after it was revealed that he had sent sexually graphic texts to a staff member who subsequently died by suicide.