Regina Ann Santos-Aviles: 5 things to know on Tony Gonzales’ late staffer amid growing resignation calls

Tony Gonzales, Texas US House Representative, is facing growing calls for resignation from fellow lawmakers over the death of his former staffer, Regina Ann Santos-Aviles. Gonzales is under scrutiny over his alleged affair with Santos-Aviles, even as disputes continue over her death. Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas. (AP)

Regina Ann Santos-Aviles died by suicide by setting herself on fire at her residence in Uvalde on September 13. She was the director of the regional office of a third-term Texas congressman in Uvalde, Texas. The death put the Congressman under scrutiny after the San Antonio Express-News reported that Santos-Aviles told an aide before her death that she had an affair with Gonzales.

This has led to growing calls for Gonzales to resign. On Monday, February 23, Texas Rep. Lauren Bobert, a fellow Republican, called for Gonzales' resignation from the House.

Here are five things to know about Regina Ann Santos-Aviles as calls for Tony Gonzales' resignation rise.

Regina Ann Santos-Aviles: 5 Things To Know 1. Regina Ann Santos-Aviles was married Regina Ann Santos-Aviles was married to Adrian Aviles and had a child. He has spoken publicly about discovering her alleged affair with Gonzales and has criticized the congressman’s conduct. They also had at least one child.

2. Family thinks her death is accidental The family of Regina Ann Santos-Aviles said that her death was accidental. She reportedly "doused herself in gasoline" and was set on fire. She was found by her mother around 9:30 p.m. on September 13. She died early the next day.

3. Official say death is a suicide The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Regina Ann Santos-Aviles died from suicide by self-immolation.

4. Tony Gonzales alleges blackmail Tony Gonzales claimed that he was being blackmailed over his alleged affair with Santos-Aviles. “I WILL NOT BE BLACKMAILED,” Gonzalez wrote on X amid the allegations. “Disgusting to see people profit politically and financially off a tragic death.”