Who was Regina Santos-Aviles? Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales’ staffer burned to death after setting herself ablaze

A Texas Representative Tony Gonzales's staff member who was burned to death lit herself on fire with gasoline in her garden, as per firefighters. However, her family claims that it was an accident. Regina Santos-Aviles

Responding firemen told the Uvalde Leader News that Regina Santos-Aviles "doused herself in gasoline" at Uvalde on September 13, NY POST reported.

She “was ignited in flames,” according to the report, and the blazing gasoline cans were extinguished when firemen arrived.

Officials did not specify whether she intentionally set off the fatal flames, but the Uvalde Police Department said it does not believe anybody else played a role in her death or there was foul play.

Santos-Aviles was discovered alive in front of her porch and burning by her own mother at 9:30 p.m. that night. She was even airlifted to a neighboring hospital in San Antonio with extensive.

She was declared dead soon after 6:30 a.m. on September 14, the medical examiner's office reported.

Tony Gonzales issues statement

According to LinkedIn, Santos-Aviles has worked for Gonzales since 2021. The third-term Texas Republican announced in a statement shortly after her death that she would be recognized for her efforts to improve the lives of Texas residents.

"We are all heart-stricken by the recent news," he said. “She will always be remembered for her passion towards Uvalde and helping the community become a better place.”

Here's what Regina Santos-Aviles family said

In a phone conversation with KSAT, family members insisted that Santos-Aviles' death was accidental, noting that there was a water supply outside the residence.

“Her last words were, 'I don't want to die,'” one family member told KSAT.

Uvalde Police officers said last week that they are awaiting final results from the Texas DPS Crime Laboratory and the medical examiner's office, which may take weeks.

The Uvalde Police Department stated that it would not give any further information regarding the probe until those reports were concluded.