Why is Tyrese Gibson facing arrest warrant? All about shocking animal cruelty charge as singer goes vacay mode in Dubai

Tyrese Gibson, an actor and musician, is being charged with animal cruelty in Georgia after one of his dogs killed a neighborhood dog. Tyrese Gibson faces animal cruelty charges in Georgia after one of his Cane Corso dogs killed a neighbor's dog.(Getty Images via AFP)

On September 18, one of his neighbors reported to the Fulton County Police Department that one of Gibson's four Cane Corso dogs walked around freely in the Tuxedo Court neighborhood in Buckhead and “had just killed the neighbor's dog, a 5-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel.”

Authorities claimed they discovered CCTV footage showed Gibson's four dogs clawing at a door across the street from the location where the dog was discovered dead minutes before the incident when they arrived to the call, the UK Independent reported.

According to authorities, the dogs were "reported running loose on five occasions" prior to the incident.

On September 22, Gibson informed the police that he would turn over the dogs after they had warned him many times. Instead, he informed police that he "wanted three or four days to decide what to do" when they arrived at his house.

Tyrese Gibson and animal cruelty charge

Gibson is presently wanted on allegations of animal cruelty in Atlanta, Georgia.

Despite the warnings, Gibson refused to cooperate; as a result, a warrant was obtained to search his property for the dogs, as well as an arrest warrant for him as owner of the pets.

When police arrived with an arrest warrant later that day, they discovered that “Gibson was gone and the dogs had been moved.”

“Upon learning of this unfortunate accident, Mr. Gibson immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment,” Gibson's legal team told The Independent.

“Concerning the misdemeanor warrant, Mr. Gibson is cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly. Mr. Gibson asks for privacy and understanding as this matter is handled through the appropriate legal channels, and as he remains committed to the safety of his community and the well-being of all animals.”

This is not Gibson's first run-in with the law. He was detained last year for failing to make child support payments his ex-wife, Samantha Lee.

Tyrese Gibson flies to Dubai

The 46-year-old musician is apparently on a mental health holiday in Dubai and wants to stay there until November. He shared a clip on Instagram with the caption, “My well-needed mental health recovery begins now! I'll be gone till November. Peace.”

Reacting to his post, one person wrote: “Go turn yourself in. You are not above the law.”

“Oh out on vacay following the dogs m*rdering that little sweet dog. Awful!,” another wrote.