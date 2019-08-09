e-paper
Is this Dwayne Johnson’s answer to Tyrese Gibson after he accused The Rock of breaking up Fast & Furious family?

Has Dwayne Johnson taken a veiled dig at Fast & Furious co-star Tyrese Gibson? His latest tweet is a reminder that Hobbs & Shaw is the number one movie in the world.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 13:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Dwayne Johnson, left, and Tyrese Gibson arrive at the premiere of Fast & Furious 7 in Los Angeles.
Dwayne Johnson, left, and Tyrese Gibson arrive at the premiere of Fast & Furious 7 in Los Angeles.(AP)
         

Actor Dwayne Johnson’s latest tweet seems to be a veiled dig at recent comments made by Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson. Tyrese in a now deleted Instagram post had implied that the box office opening of Hobbs & Shaw, Johnson’s Fast & Furious spin-off, was a signal from fans that they weren’t interested in the film. Tyrese had shared a screenshot of a news article which announced that Hobbs & Shaw had registered the lowest box office opening of the franchise since The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Johnson, in his tweet, thanked fans “for making us the #1 movie in the world.” Adding a short video of characters punching each other in the face, he wrote, “Right in the kisser.”

 

Tyrese, who has been vocally opposed to Hobbs & Shaw ever since it was announced, had written in his deleted Instagram post, “I have to show my respects for one thing … He tried. Folks called me a hater … And attacked me for speaking out … Breaking up the family clearly doesn’t have the value that one would assume it does … You know what maybe just maybe … The Rock and the crew will come dance with us again for #Fast10. We can all hug it out and get back to giving the true fans who have supported this franchise for 20 years WHAT they want … No hating I’m just pointing out the facts.”

 

The delay of Fast & Furious 9 to make room for Hobbs & Shaw is said to have caused friction behind the scenes of one of the world’s most successful movie franchises. The disagreements had begun on the sets of Fast & Furious 8, when Vin Diesel and Johnson got into multiple arguments.

Johnson will not be involved in the ninth Fast & Furious film, which is currently under production with Diesel, Tyrese, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez returning.

While the seventh and eighth films in the main series both crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, Hobbs & Shaw’s total currently stands at a little over $200 million worldwide. The film made $60 million in its opening weekend in the US, and over Rs 42 crore in India. With a reported budget of $200 million, the film needs to make $600 million to break even.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 13:50 IST

