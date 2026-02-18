Who was Regina Santos-Aviles? 5 things to know about Tony Gonzales aide who died by suicide as affair claims emerge
Rep. Tony Gonzales and Regina Santos-Aviles, who died in September after setting herself on fire, had allegedly been having an affair, a new report has claimed.
Congressman Tony Gonzales and his former aide Regina Santos-Aviles, who died in September after setting herself on fire, had allegedly been having an affair, according to the San Antonio Express News. A former staffer in Gonzales' district office, who worked closely with Santos-Aviles, said that she told him they had an affair in 2024. She also confessed that she went into a depression.
The former staffer shared a screenshot of a text message with the outlet, in which she acknowledged having an “affair with our boss.”
Read More | Aubrey Plaza breaks her silence after husband Jeff Baena's suicide, ‘This is an unimaginable tragedy’
Gonzales denied rumors of an affair at the Texas Tribune festival back in November. At the time, he said that he wanted people to remember Santos-Aviles for the work she did in the community.
Gonzales previously shared a statement with Texas Public Radio, honoring Santos-Aviles' public service. "We are all heart-stricken by the recent news. Regina devoted her profession toward making a difference in her community," Gonzales said. "She will always be remembered for her passion towards Uvalde and helping the community become a better place."
Read More | Fitness influencer Chris O’Donnell dies by suicide at 31, had ‘a background in mental health and substance abuse’
Five things to know about Regina Santos-Aviles
Here are five things to know about Regina Santos-Aviles:
- Santos-Aviles, who served as the regional district director for Gonzales (R-Texas), set herself ablaze on September 13, 2025, in Uvalde, Texas. She was subsequently transferred to a San Antonio hospital, and was pronounced dead the following morning.
- The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed to People that Santos-Aviles died of self-immolation, which means she intentionally set herself on fire. Authorities said there was no evidence of foul play.
- The congressional staffer's family insisted that her death was accidental, according to the San Antonio Express-News and KSAT. Her mother, who reportedly found her outside, still conscious, when EMS arrived on the scene, said of her daughter, “The last thing she said is, ‘I don’t want to die.’ And they told her, ‘We will do our best to make sure we get you taken care of.’”
- An obituary says that Santos-Aviles “was a woman of heart and service. She cared deeply for her community and was always willing to step in and help. Whether through her work or through the simple kindness she showed each day, Regina had a way of making others feel seen, valued, and supported.
- Santos-Aviles is survived by her son, Axel, who the obituary describes as her “greatest pride and joy.” She is also survived by her husband, Adrian; her mother, Nora Gonzales; her stepfather, Jaime Gonzales; her brother, Johnnie Santos; and her nieces, Isis and Amaya.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she covers US news focusing on crime, politics and more. Her many years of experience include interviews with Hamas attack survivors, mental health experts, and victims/families of victims of crimes who want their voices to be heard. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved pooches.Read More