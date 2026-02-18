Who was Regina Santos-Aviles? 5 things to know about Tony Gonzales aide who died by suicide as affair claims emerge

Congressman Tony Gonzales and his former aide Regina Santos-Aviles, who died in September after setting herself on fire, had allegedly been having an affair, according to the San Antonio Express News. A former staffer in Gonzales' district office, who worked closely with Santos-Aviles, said that she told him they had an affair in 2024. She also confessed that she went into a depression. Regina Santos-Aviles: 5 facts about late Tony Gonzales aide amid affair claims (Photo by Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Regina Santos-Aviles/Facebook)

The former staffer shared a screenshot of a text message with the outlet, in which she acknowledged having an “affair with our boss.”

Gonzales denied rumors of an affair at the Texas Tribune festival back in November. At the time, he said that he wanted people to remember Santos-Aviles for the work she did in the community.

Gonzales previously shared a statement with Texas Public Radio, honoring Santos-Aviles' public service. "We are all heart-stricken by the recent news. Regina devoted her profession toward making a difference in her community," Gonzales said. "She will always be remembered for her passion towards Uvalde and helping the community become a better place."

Five things to know about Regina Santos-Aviles Here are five things to know about Regina Santos-Aviles: