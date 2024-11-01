Haunting posts NY mom wrote before jumping to death at Niagara Falls with 2 kids revealed, ‘I want my family back’

A series of chilling posts shared by a New York mom who leaped to her death at Niagara Falls with her two little children have come to light. Chianti Means, 33, wrote various posts detailing her heartbreak at her separation from her baby daddy. However, cops have said the man is not suspected of playing a part in the deaths. Haunting posts NY mom wrote before jumping to death at Niagara Falls with 2 kids revealed (Diamond Scott/Facebook)

Means’ Facebook posts were written under the name Diamond Scott in the weeks before the tragedy. On Monday night, October 28, she stepped over the guardrail at Luna Island, New York State Police said. Investigators said the jump was “intentional.”

Chianti Means’ haunting posts

In one post, Means wrote, “I wish someone would love me because the man that’s suppose to does not”.

In a different post, she wrote, “Everyone please leave me alone I’m in love with my daughter father. I want my family back. Respectfully Idgaf what I said about him before or what anyone else thinks!!”

Means wrote in another post, “You have to hold on to the ones you love. Never know when you might lose them”.

In a recent exchange, Means answered a post asking why people and their exes had split. “Cause I was a dumb a– pregnant bit** who swore up & down I ain’t want him,” she replied.

However, despite her posts, police told New York Post that no foul play is suspected. State troopers said after the tragedy, “The investigation has determined that this incident was intentional in nature, though the circumstances remain under investigation. New York State Park Police and State Police search/rescue efforts were conducted with negative results.”

Means and her children, five-month-old Mecca Means and Roman Rossman, 9, were residents of Niagara Falls. Their bodies have yet to be found. Means graduated from school in Buffalo, and worked as a domestic violence counsellor.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).