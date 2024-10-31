Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New York mom and her two kids die after jumping off Niagara Falls, cops hunt for bodies

ByArya Vaishnavi
Oct 31, 2024 05:53 PM IST

Chianti Means, 33, and her two children died after jumping off Niagara Falls Monday night

A New York mother and her two kids- including a 5-month-old died after jumping off Niagara Falls on Monday night. Chianti Means, 33, and her children are believed to have “intentionally” stepped over the guardrail at Luna Island, a popular sight-seeing point above the waterfall with a nearly 200-foot drop, according to New York State Police.

33-year-old Chianti Means and her two children died after jumping off Niagara Falls on Monday (Facebook)
33-year-old Chianti Means and her two children died after jumping off Niagara Falls on Monday (Facebook)

New York mom and her two kids die after jumping off Niagara Falls

The authorities arrived at the scene at 9 pm, launching a desperate search for the deceased family's bodies. As investigators determined the plunge as “intentional,” rescue teams were immediately deployed to the Goat Island. The New York Marine Patrol, Aviation and Underwater Recovery Units are involved in the hunt.

Additionally, the NY state police has also deployed Unmanned Aircraft Systems. “The circumstances remain under investigation,” state troopers said, per New York Post. Chianti, a mother-of-three, was a resident of Niagara Falls, where she lived with her children, including the two—9-year-old Roman Rossman and baby Mecca Means, who plunged to their deaths.

As of Wednesday, there is no news about the discovery of their bodies. Chianti worked as a domestic violence counsellor, according to her LinkedIn profile. Shortly after the news of her death broke, tributes from friends and family started pouring in. “I have been speechless and crying and couldn’t sleep at all. My heart is broken. Mental health is no joke,” wrote friend Kayshawna Morgane on Facebook.

“I can’t even bear to write a post about her and share memories,” said another friend, adding, “I am literally sick to my stomach and I can’t even deal with the emotions I am feeling. Just know her and her children are dearly loved by me and my children.” “You really never know what anybody is going through,” one more wrote on the platform.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //