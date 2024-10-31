New York mom and her two kids die after jumping off Niagara Falls, cops hunt for bodies

A New York mother and her two kids- including a 5-month-old died after jumping off Niagara Falls on Monday night. Chianti Means, 33, and her children are believed to have “intentionally” stepped over the guardrail at Luna Island, a popular sight-seeing point above the waterfall with a nearly 200-foot drop, according to New York State Police. 33-year-old Chianti Means and her two children died after jumping off Niagara Falls on Monday (Facebook)

New York mom and her two kids die after jumping off Niagara Falls

The authorities arrived at the scene at 9 pm, launching a desperate search for the deceased family's bodies. As investigators determined the plunge as “intentional,” rescue teams were immediately deployed to the Goat Island. The New York Marine Patrol, Aviation and Underwater Recovery Units are involved in the hunt.

Additionally, the NY state police has also deployed Unmanned Aircraft Systems. “The circumstances remain under investigation,” state troopers said, per New York Post. Chianti, a mother-of-three, was a resident of Niagara Falls, where she lived with her children, including the two—9-year-old Roman Rossman and baby Mecca Means, who plunged to their deaths.

As of Wednesday, there is no news about the discovery of their bodies. Chianti worked as a domestic violence counsellor, according to her LinkedIn profile. Shortly after the news of her death broke, tributes from friends and family started pouring in. “I have been speechless and crying and couldn’t sleep at all. My heart is broken. Mental health is no joke,” wrote friend Kayshawna Morgane on Facebook.

“I can’t even bear to write a post about her and share memories,” said another friend, adding, “I am literally sick to my stomach and I can’t even deal with the emotions I am feeling. Just know her and her children are dearly loved by me and my children.” “You really never know what anybody is going through,” one more wrote on the platform.