Watch: Niagara falls is ‘winter wonderland’ after deadly, bone-chilling US storm

Following a deadly winter storm in the United States, the Niagara Falls partially froze as thick, hard snow hit the iconic waterfall. Even though, due to the constant and extremely fast flowing water, it is not possible for the enormous amount of liquid to be completely frozen, stunning photographs of the Niagara Falls were seen with social media users calling it a “winter wonderland”.

AFTER A BLIZZARD, NIAGARA FALLS IS OFFICIALLY A WINTER WONDERLAND ❄️💙 pic.twitter.com/1Jjc2xykuL — Niagara Action (@NiagaraAction) December 28, 2022

Niagara Falls is located at the border of New York state and Ontario in Canada, almost 40 km away from Buffalo which is the worst hit due to the blizzard in the United States. Tourists flocked to the waterfall to click photographs despite the bone-chilling cold weather.

The blizzard caused huge disruption across North America, and has left more than 50 people dead in New York. Many of the deaths were in the city of Buffalo as the storm brought over 4 feet of snow to the city, causing major traffic problems and leaving many without electricity.

Gm! Niagara Falls during a deep freeze 🥶 pic.twitter.com/c3VBZEaMRF — TyLekki (@tylekki) December 23, 2022

The extreme cold conditions in the United States have been caused by a phenomenon called a "bomb cyclone". Earlier, the US National Weather Service warned people against travelling saying that such cold conditions can easily cause frostbite, and in cases of longer exposure, hypothermia and death.

