Tributes pour in as NY mom and her two kids die after jumping off Niagara Falls: ‘Literally sick to my stomach’

Tributes have poured in for a New York mom who reportedly jumped off Niagara Falls with her two little children, one of them five-month-old. Police have said that all three are dead. Tributes pour in after NY mom Chianti Means and her two kids die after jumping off Niagara Falls (Facebook)

On Monday night, October 28, 33-year-old Chianti Means stepped over the guardrail at Luna Island, New York State Police said, as reported by New York Post. This is a popular spot – an overlook above the falls with almost a 200-foot drop. Investigators said that the leap was “intentional.” Cops reportedly responded around 9 pm.

“The circumstances remain under investigation,” state troopers said.

Means and her children, baby Mecca Means and Roman Rossman, 9, were residents of Niagara Falls. The bodies have yet to be located by rescuers. Means, who worked as a domestic violence counsellor, graduated from school in Buffalo, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Tributes pour in

Many of Means’ acquaintances took to Facebook to remember her. “You really never know what anybody is going through…. Rip to Niyah’s aunt Chianti Means,” an acquaintance wrote.

Another acquaintance said, “I can’t even bare to write a post about her and share memories..I am literally sick to my stomach and I can’t even deal with the emotions I am feeling. Just know her and her children are dearly loved by me and my children.”

One acquaintance wrote, “Prayers out to the Means family. I remember Chianti very well. Sweet, beautiful soul. What the heckkkk… Suicide is especially tragic because a suicide victim is a person who is has lost ALL hope. And I don't think y'all realize what that means. Losing ALL hope means that you have come to the painful conclusion things will NEVER get better and you are better off leaving this place....just take the time out and hug someone. Talk to someone. Ask them if they are okay. Even if they lie and say they're fine when they aren't, your presence could be all the difference they need for that day..”

A classmate of Means wrote, “Can't believe this happen to her and her babies she was great person to everyone and sweetest person too. I graduated with her class of 2009 we lost another classmate. I am so sorry for her family and friends going through this pain. R.i.p to Chianti means aka diamond scott and her babies”.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).