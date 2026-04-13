Husband of Eric Swalwell accuser drops bombshell lawsuit threat amid sexual misconduct scandal: 'Resign immediately'

Fresh controversy surrounding Congressman Eric Swalwell escalated after the husband of one of the women accusing him of sexual misconduct issued a public warning. He threatened legal action and called for the lawmaker’s immediate resignation in an X post on Saturday, April 11. The remarks come amid mounting allegations reported by multiple outlets Adam Parkhomenko, publicly threatens legal action against Eric Swalwell and demands his immediate resignation following accusations from wife, Ally Sammarco. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo/File Photo (REUTERS)

The husband, identified as Adam Parkhomenko, reacted strongly on social media after claims that Swalwell had sent his wife, Ally Sammarco, explicit content and engaged in persistent, unwanted contact. While expressing anger, he also said he hoped the congressman would seek help.

The California Democrat, who is also a candidate for governor in 2026, is embroiled in a scandal where he has been accused by several women of sexual misconduct, including harassment, non-consensual encounters, and sending sexually explicit photographs without consent.

Read more: Amid Eric Swalwell sexual assault row, report alleges California Dem broke law

What did Adam Parkhomenko say? In a strongly worded statement shared on X by Ally Sammarco's husband, Adam Parkhomenko, he said, “I wish the best for his family, and I hope he gets the help he needs. But if Eric Swalwell or his attorney makes a single statement that disparages my wife, I will be filing a lawsuit against him.”

He further challenged the congressman to take legal action if he disputes the claims, adding that Swalwell “should resign immediately.”

In a subsequent X post, the husband also raised questions about cease-and-desist letters that were sent to other women by Swalwell's legal team. “Every woman involved, except my wife, who went on the record, has remained anonymous. So here’s the question no one can ignore: how did he know who to send those letters to if they were anonymous?”

Sammarco is one of four women who accused Swalwell of sexual assault on Friday. Sammarco first came forward publicly to CNN with the allegations before speaking to NBC News about her experience.