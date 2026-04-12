Eric Swalwell shocking kiss video surfaces amid sexual assault allegations; senior staffers make big move

California Democrat Eric Swalwell has found himself in the midst of a conspiracy as an ex-staffer accused him of sexual assault. Even as the lawmaker denied the allegations, he released a video for wife Brittany Ann Watts, where he apologized for his mistakes. Now, a new clip has surfaced where Swalwell can allegedly be seen kissing a woman who is not his wife. An alleged video has emerged where California Democrat Eric Swalwell kisses another woman. (AP) The video was shared widely online, and comes from Martin Shkreli, the US investor and businessman who's been charged with fraud. RT, the Russian-backed media, posted the clip on its X handle, as did Nick Sortor, the right-wing commentator. “Rape suspect congressman Swalwell KISSES alleged SEX WORKER. He’s been married for decade,” the RT post mentioned. Sortor meanwhile wrote “This guy is FINISHED!”.

The video shows a man, allegedly Swalwell, in a blue shirt and jeans. He sits barefoot on a bed with socks on. A woman is present next to him, though another person appears to be present beside her. The man grabs the woman's face and pulls her in for a kiss. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. Also Read | Eric Swalwell-Christine Fang row resurfaces amid apology to wife Brittany over sexual assault allegations Even as news about Swalwell broke, a letter from his Congressional and campaign senior staff began to do the rounds on the internet where they condemned his behavior. It was shared by several media people on X.