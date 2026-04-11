Who is Eric Swalwell’s wife? All we know about Brittany Watts, their children amid sexual assault allegations

Eric Swalwell is facing scrutiny after an ex-staffer alleged sexual assault, triggering internal campaign turmoil. The revelation has renewed attention on his personal life and wife, Brittany Watts. Eric Swalwell's campaign is reeling from sexual assault allegations by a former staffer, casting attention over his personal life and wife, Brittany Watts. (Eric Swalwell Facebook)

Read more: Eric Swalwell sexual assault row: California Dem faces stern action amid Snapchat allegations

Who is Brittany Watts? Brittany Watts is a marketing professional who has largely maintained a low public profile.

The New York Times reported that Watts is the Ritz-Carlton resort's director of sales in Half Moon Bay, California. She received her degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Her parents, Drs. Kathryn L. Watts and H. William Watts III both practice dentistry and live in Columbus, Indiana.

Watts and Swalwell met in September 2015 through mutual friends, per the Times. The couple married in 2016 and shares three children.

Watts has occasionally appeared at public events alongside Swalwell. In a 2022 interview with Mehdi Hassan, Watts appeared alongside Swalwell to reflect on the January 6, 2021, incident at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C.

When asked about how she handled what unfolded at her “husband's place of work,” she said, “I never in my wildest dreams thought that American citizens could get into the Capitol and be so violent inside the Capitol towards my husband and his colleagues.”

She further added, “It was surreal initially, and my first instinct was to get my car and get my kids from school.”

Read more: Candace Owens hits back at Trump’s attack; suggests 'time to put grandpa up in a home'

Campaign turmoil and allegations A San Francisco Chronicle report details growing instability within Swalwell’s political operation, citing staff exits and concerns among allies following the sexual assault allegations made by several women.

An unnamed lady was cited in the article who described several interactions with Swalwell, including two incidents in which she said he assaulted her when she was too drunk to provide consent.

Following the accusations, Swalwell's campaign chairman, Jimmy Gomez, has resigned from the post. He said, “Today I learned shocking information about Eric Swalwell containing the ugliest and most serious accusations imaginable.”

He further called for Swalwell's resignation and said, “The congressman should leave the race now so there can be full accountability without doubt, distraction, or delay.”

In a statement given to the Chronicle on Friday, Swalwell refuted the woman's allegations. He said, “These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the frontrunner for governor. For nearly 20 years, I have served the public as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and, where necessary, bring legal action.”

He further added, “My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies.”