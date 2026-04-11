Candace Owens hits back at Trump’s attack; suggests 'time to put grandpa up in a home'

A public feud between Candace Owens and Donald Trump intensified this week after Owens delivered a sharp personal jab in response to the president's criticism, saying it may be “time to put grandpa up in a home.” The war of words between Candace Owens and Donald Trump escalates as Owens jabs Trump, suggesting he may need to be put in a home. (Facebook/Candace Owens)

Owens' remark came after Trump lashed out at several right-wing commentators, including Owens, in a ranty post calling them “losers” and accusing them of chasing publicity.

Read more: Trump v Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones: What POTUS said

Owens' response and ongoing criticism Owens responded with a blunt retort that suggested Trump’s behaviour warranted concern. In a one-line reply to Trump's 372-word Truth Social post on Thursday, Owens said, “It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home.”

This is not the first time Owens has publicly criticised Trump. She has previously expressed regret for giving him a promotion during the 2024 election cycle and questioned his leadership.

Owens said, “I don’t regret voting for Donald Trump above [former Vice President Kamala Harris]. But what I will say is that he’s been a chronic disappointment, and I feel embarrassed that I told people to go vote for him.”

With Owens emerging as one of several prominent conservative voices prepared to publicly criticize Trump, the exchange signals a shift in the MAGA coalition.

In another X post on Friday, Owens said, “Was going to remain off air for the week but given Trump’s glorious attack (on his own sanity) I will be back with a response at 5pmET.”

Read more: Candace Owens slams Trump as Iran deadline looms: ‘Willing to sacrifice…'

"They're not MAGA, they're losers." Owens, along with the other names that made an appearance on Trump's Truth Social post, which include Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly and Alex Jones, had openly backed Trump in the past. During his 2024 campaign, they were a part of the president's attempt to win over right-wing podcasters and social media influencers.

However, the president stated that their opinions now contradict his "Make America Great Again" initiative.

Trump wrote, “They're not MAGA, they're losers. As president, I could get them on my side anytime I want to, but when they call, I don't return their calls because I'm too busy on world and country affairs.”

He further cornered Owens for her previous comments against Brigitte Macron, the first lady of France, stating that she “accuses the Highly Respected First Lady of France of being a man, when she is not, and will hopefully win lots of money in the ongoing lawsuit.”

He further made a crude comment saying, “Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace, in fact, it’s not even close!”