Candace Owens slams Trump as Iran deadline looms: ‘Willing to sacrifice Charlie Kirk, every American for Greater Israel’

“More than 14 million proud Iranians have so far registered to sacrifice their lives to defend Iran. I too have been, am, and will remain devoted to giving my life for Iran,” he wrote on X, which Owens shared while slamming the Republican president.

Trump, meanwhile, has been issuing increasingly dangerous threats ahead of Iran's deadline to open the strait. In his latest Truth Social post he threatened to ‘wipe out’ the entire Iranian 'civilization'. Amid Trump's threats, Iran's president Masoud Pezeshkian posted that he and many other country-people had ‘registered to sacrifice their lives to defend Iran’. They have signed up to fight in the event of a ground invasion and a further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens slammed President Donald Trump ahead of his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. The nation had closed the vital passageway, leading to surge in energy prices across the world. This came after US and Israel in joint strikes managed to take out Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Candace Owens slams Donald Trump Owens wrote on X “The Iranian President tweets that he is willing sacrifice his own life for his people.” She compared this action to Trump's.

“Donald Trump was willing to sacrifice Charlie Kirk and is willing to sacrifice every American life and livelihood for Greater Israel," Owens added. Her claim rises from Kirk's past posts where he appeared to be against a war with Iran. Owens has had several conspiracy theories in the wake of Kirk's assassination on September 10, at the Utah Valley University, and has gone on to allege Israeli intervention as well, but has not provided any proof for the same.

Owens pointedly ended her message asking “Who is the animal again?”.

Laura Loomer alleges ‘foreign influence’ on Candace Owens Owens' post grabbed the attention of staunch Trump supporter Laura Loomer, who slammed the podcaster in her own X post. “Candace Owens is defending the Iranian regime over the United States. She said, with zero evidence that President Trump killed Charlie Kirk and says Trump is an animal,” she wrote.

Loomer pointed out that Owens had been reposted by Alexander Dugin, a close advisor to Putin. She shared a screenshot of the same.

“This is the most obvious foreign influence operation ever. They want to remove President Trump so they can destroy American dominance and usher in multipolarity. Candace should be investigated by the DOJ for possible FARA violations,” Loomer further added.