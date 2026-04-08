Candace Owens slams Trump as Iran deadline looms: ‘Willing to sacrifice Charlie Kirk, every American for Greater Israel’
Conservative podcaster Candace Owens slammed Donald Trump as the president issued threats ahead of his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.
Conservative podcaster Candace Owens slammed President Donald Trump ahead of his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. The nation had closed the vital passageway, leading to surge in energy prices across the world. This came after US and Israel in joint strikes managed to take out Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.
Trump, meanwhile, has been issuing increasingly dangerous threats ahead of Iran's deadline to open the strait. In his latest Truth Social post he threatened to ‘wipe out’ the entire Iranian 'civilization'. Amid Trump's threats, Iran's president Masoud Pezeshkian posted that he and many other country-people had ‘registered to sacrifice their lives to defend Iran’. They have signed up to fight in the event of a ground invasion and a further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.
Also Read | What Trump has said about Pakistan-proposed Iran ceasefire deal - 5 key points
“More than 14 million proud Iranians have so far registered to sacrifice their lives to defend Iran. I too have been, am, and will remain devoted to giving my life for Iran,” he wrote on X, which Owens shared while slamming the Republican president.
Candace Owens slams Donald Trump
Owens wrote on X “The Iranian President tweets that he is willing sacrifice his own life for his people.” She compared this action to Trump's.
“Donald Trump was willing to sacrifice Charlie Kirk and is willing to sacrifice every American life and livelihood for Greater Israel," Owens added. Her claim rises from Kirk's past posts where he appeared to be against a war with Iran. Owens has had several conspiracy theories in the wake of Kirk's assassination on September 10, at the Utah Valley University, and has gone on to allege Israeli intervention as well, but has not provided any proof for the same.
Owens pointedly ended her message asking “Who is the animal again?”.
Laura Loomer alleges ‘foreign influence’ on Candace Owens
Owens' post grabbed the attention of staunch Trump supporter Laura Loomer, who slammed the podcaster in her own X post. “Candace Owens is defending the Iranian regime over the United States. She said, with zero evidence that President Trump killed Charlie Kirk and says Trump is an animal,” she wrote.
Loomer pointed out that Owens had been reposted by Alexander Dugin, a close advisor to Putin. She shared a screenshot of the same.
“This is the most obvious foreign influence operation ever. They want to remove President Trump so they can destroy American dominance and usher in multipolarity. Candace should be investigated by the DOJ for possible FARA violations,” Loomer further added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More