What Trump has said about Pakistan-proposed Iran ceasefire deal - 5 key points

As Tuesday's deadline approached, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he made a direct appeal to President Trump to extend his ultimatum to Iran by two weeks, saying diplomatic efforts were "progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully." Here is what we know about where things stand. Trump warns Iran as ceasefire talks fail to meet deadline expectations. (AP)

Trump says ceasefire plan falls short as deadline nears Trump said on Monday that the ceasefire proposal is a "significant step," but also said it is "not good enough." He made it clear that it does not fully meet his expectations as mediators between Iran and US proposed ceasefire.

With the Tuesday deadline coming close, Trump warned that Iran has until 8pm Eastern time to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face a major military attack.

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Trump's response to Pakistan's request According to Fox News, When Shehbaz Sharif asked Donald Trump to extend the deadline by two weeks and also urged Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as a goodwill gesture, Trump said he would look into the request.

He also praised the Pakistani prime minister, saying that, "I can say this, that I know him very well. He's a highly respected man, all over."

However, no official extension was announced.

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Trump warns of massive damage if Iran does not comply Even as talks continued, Donald Trump gave a strong warning about what could happen if Iran does not agree.

According to The New York Times, Trump told reporters at the White House that, "We have a plan, because of the power of our military, where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again,"

“I mean complete demolition by 12 o'clock,” he added.

He also brushed aside questions about whether such attacks on civilian infrastructure could be considered war crimes.

Trump signals openness to deal but no approval for ceasefire plan yet Even after strong warnings, Donald Trump took a softer tone when talking about a possible deal. He said the US does not want destruction and may help rebuild Iran if an agreement is reached. He also said the US is working with an "active, willing participant on the other side," suggesting talks are still going on.

"They have till tomorrow," Trump said. "Now we'll see what happens. I can tell you they're negotiating, we think in good faith. We're going to find out."

Pakistan's 45-Day ceasefire proposal has not been signed off by Trump Pakistan and other regional allies put forward a 45-day ceasefire but Iran rejected any temporary pause. It said any deal must include a complete end to fighting, lifting of sanctions with guarantees and compensation for war damage.

White House officials said Trump has not approved the 45-day plan.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Axios that, "The President has been made aware of the proposal, and a response will come.