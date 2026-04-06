'Iran can be taken out in one night': Trump's fresh claim as ‘deadline’ to open Strait of Hormuz nears

Iran's remarks come after he told reporters on Monday that Tuesday at 8pm ET is Iran's “final deadline.” On Easter Sunday, Trump took to Truth Social and called on Iran to “ open the f-ing strait” or witness “hell rain down”.

US President Donald Trump on Monday stated that Iran “could be taken out in one night” as his deadline for Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz nears. Speaking during a press conference at the Oval Office, Trump stated that the entire country can be taken out in one night, and “that night may be tomorrow.”

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Tehran has maintained that the Strait of Hormuz is open, for all ships and vessels except the US and Israel, provided that they coordinate with the IRGC for their navigation and passage.

Trump has stated that the US will unleash broad attacks across Iran and its infrastructure if the deadline is for the deal and strait is not met

Back on March 21, Trump gave Iran 48 hours to open the Strait of Hormuz. However, since then, Trump has extended and issued many more warnings to Iran to open the Kye oil route.

Trump's Easter Sunday warning came after the US carried out a search and rescue operation to rescue the two pilots who were stranded after the IRGC downed 2 US F-15 jets.

In his warning, the US president stated that the US will target Iranian power plants and bridges unless Iran ends its blockade of the Strait.

“If they don’t do something by Tuesday evening, they won’t have any power plants, and they won’t have any bridges standing,” Trump further told The Wall Street Journal in an interview on Sunday.

Furthermore, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has also warned of fresh strikes on Monday, stating that Iran will face the “largest volume of strikes since the start of the war” today, with more to come on Tuesday.