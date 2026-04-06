'Iran can be taken out in one night': Trump's fresh claim as ‘deadline’ to open Strait of Hormuz nears
Speaking during a press conference at the Oval Office, Trump stated that the entire country can be taken out in one night, and “that night may be tomorrow."
US President Donald Trump on Monday stated that Iran “could be taken out in one night” as his deadline for Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz nears. Speaking during a press conference at the Oval Office, Trump stated that the entire country can be taken out in one night, and “that night may be tomorrow.”
Iran's remarks come after he told reporters on Monday that Tuesday at 8pm ET is Iran's “final deadline.” On Easter Sunday, Trump took to Truth Social and called on Iran to “open the f-ing strait” or witness “hell rain down”.
Also Read | ‘Keep oil, make money’: Trump says 'Americans won't understand' his Iran move
Tehran has maintained that the Strait of Hormuz is open, for all ships and vessels except the US and Israel, provided that they coordinate with the IRGC for their navigation and passage.
Trump has stated that the US will unleash broad attacks across Iran and its infrastructure if the deadline is for the deal and strait is not met
Back on March 21, Trump gave Iran 48 hours to open the Strait of Hormuz. However, since then, Trump has extended and issued many more warnings to Iran to open the Kye oil route.
Trump's Easter Sunday warning came after the US carried out a search and rescue operation to rescue the two pilots who were stranded after the IRGC downed 2 US F-15 jets.
In his warning, the US president stated that the US will target Iranian power plants and bridges unless Iran ends its blockade of the Strait.
“If they don’t do something by Tuesday evening, they won’t have any power plants, and they won’t have any bridges standing,” Trump further told The Wall Street Journal in an interview on Sunday.
Furthermore, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has also warned of fresh strikes on Monday, stating that Iran will face the “largest volume of strikes since the start of the war” today, with more to come on Tuesday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More