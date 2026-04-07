MTG rips Trump for ‘whole civilization will die tonight’ warning to Iran: ‘This is evil and madness’

Greene hit out at Trump, writing: “25TH AMENDMENT!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness.”

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene demanded Trump's removal from office under the 25th Amendment in wake of the President's alarming warning to Iran. “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will,” Trump said on Truth Social.

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However, this was not for the first time that Greene blasted Trump over his Iran policy. Back in February, after the US launched what Trump described as a "massive and ongoing" combat operation targeting Iran's missiles and navy, Greene posted a nearly 700-word criticism on X, writing that, "Thousands and thousands of Americans from my generation have been killed and injured in never ending pointless foreign wars and we said no more. But we are freeing the Iranian people. Please."

She also dismissed Trump's justification for the strikes. "There are 93 million people in Iran, let them liberate themselves. But Iran is on the verge of having nuclear weapons. Yeah sure."

She accused Trump of betraying the very voters who brought him back to the White House and said, "It's always a lie and it's always America Last. But it feels like the worst betrayal this time because it comes from the very man and the admin who we all believed was different and said no more."

Also Read: ‘Whole civilization will die tonight’: Trump says US-Israeli strikes on Iran will end ‘47 years of extortion’

What Trump has said and what's happening on the ground Trump’s post on Truth Social which led to Greene’s 25th Amendment demand came as the US and Israel carried out strikes on Iran about twelve hours before his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face destruction of its infrastructure.

He wrote, "Now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail… We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end."

The strikes on Tuesday hit several key locations including a rail bridge in Kashan, a bridge near Qom, a major highway in northern Iran and Kharg Island which is an important oil hub that handles about 90 percent of Iran’s oil exports.

Trump had earlier warned the Iran, "They'll have no bridges. They'll have no power plants. They'll have no anything."

Iran rejected Trump’s ceasefire proposal and stopped diplomatic talks. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards warned that their response would "go beyond the region," while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said more than 14 million people in Iran had signed up to defend the country.