Iran-US war LIVE: Explosions in Tehran as Israel announces ‘wave’ of strikes amid Trump's Strait of Hormuz deadline
Iran-US war LIVE updates: Donald Trump's self-imposed deadline on Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz ends at 8 pm GMT on Tuesday (1:30 pm IST on Wednesday). Less than 24 hours are now remaining before the deadline ends.
- 10 Mins agoInflation in Philippines at 20-month high as war chokes energy supply
- 17 Mins ago2 LNG ships abort bid to exit Strait of Hormuz, headed to Qatar
- 29 Mins agoUS airman rescue may have been cover to 'steal enriched uranium', says Tehran
- 37 Mins agoUS forces rescue pilot after F-15E Strike Eagle goes down in Iran
- 44 Mins agoTehran rejects proposed ceasefire ahead of Trump's Hormuz deadline
- 50 Mins agoExplosions heard in Tehran; reports claim residential areas attacked
- 54 Mins agoEntire country can be ‘taken out’ in one night, says Trump in big threat to Iran
- 1 Hr 1 Mins agoIran frees Japanese national held since January
- 1 Hr 16 Mins agoLess than 24 hours remain before Trump's Strait of Hormuz deadline to Iran ends
Iran-US war news LIVE: As US President Donald Trump's deadline to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz nears, strikes are still continuing in the Middle East, with fresh explosions reported in Tehran and the nearby city of Karaj. Reports of explosion came as the Israeli military announced the completion of a "wave" of air strikes on Iran. ...Read More
"A short while ago, the IDF completed an air strike wave with the aim of damaging Iranian terror regime infrastructure in Tehran and additional areas across Iran," the Israeli military wrote on its official Telegram channel.
Here are top developments on the Iran-US war:
Trump's ultimatum to Iran: Donald Trump's self-imposed deadline on Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz ends at 8 pm GMT on Tuesday (1:30 pm IST on Wednesday). Less than 24 hours are now remaining before the deadline ends. “Every bridge in Iran will be decimated, by 12 o’clock tomorrow night,” Trump said, further issuing to threats to Iran's power plants. He has said that the attacks would be carried out over four hours and it was highly unlikely that the deadline would move.
Iran says attacks would continue: As the US President's self-imposed deadline looms, Iran has reportedly reacted defiantly saying Trump's "arrogant rhetoric and baseless threats" would not hinder operations against US and Israeli forces. The Iranian army's Khatam Al-Anbiya central command reportedly said that "crushing operations of the warriors of Islam against the American and Zionist enemies" would continue.
Pak, Egypt, Turkey pushing for ceasefire: According to an Axios report, Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey are pushing to secure a potential ceasefire between the US and Iran, lasting about 45 days. News agency Reuters also reported on Monday that a framework to end hostilities has been put together by Pakistan and exchanged with Iran and the US.
Explosions in Tehran, blasts in Iraqi Kurdistan: Fresh explosions were reported in parts of Tehran and the nearby city of Karaj, and according to an AFP report, two blasts were also heard near the Erbil airport in Iraq's northern Kurdistan region. Israeli has announced the completion of a wave of airstrikes on Iran and has separately said that its air defences were activated in response to missiles fired by Iran.
Oil rises, US markets drop: Brent edged up 0.5% to $110 a barrel, and US futures contracts for the S&P 500 Index dipped 0.2% in early trading on Tuesday as Trump threatened Iran, signalling fresh escalation in the ongoing war. If Iran doesn’t agree to the US’s terms, the military may destroy “every bridge in Iran by 12 o’clock tomorrow night” and put every power plant “out of business,” Trump has warned.
Iran-US war news LIVE: Inflation in Philippines at 20-month high as war chokes energy supply
Iran-US war news LIVE: Philippines are currently witnessing the highest inflation in two years as the ongoing war between the US and Iran is impacting energy supply and pushing up fuel rates. According to Bloomberg report, consumer prices accelerated 4.1% last month from a year ago. Besides, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has said inflation would likely breach the 4% ceiling of its target range this year.
Iran-US war news LIVE: 2 LNG ships abort bid to exit Strait of Hormuz, headed to Qatar
Iran-US war news LIVE: Two LNG carriers have reportedly aborted plans to exit the strained Strait of Hormuz and are now headed in the direction of Qatar. While Al Daayen switched its destination to the emirate’s Ras Laffan, Rasheeda also said it was waiting for orders to sail in the same direction, Bloomberg reported.
Both ships had earlier said they were headed to Pakistan. Transit through Hormuz would be a shot in the arm for Qatar, even as the country’s Ras Laffan export plant has been shut for more than a month due to Iranian attacks.
Iran-US war news LIVE: US airman rescue may have been cover to 'steal enriched uranium', says Tehran
Iran-US war news LIVE: While US President Donald Trump hailed the "daring" search and rescue of crew members of an F-15E that went down over Iran, Tehran claimed that the operation was a ploy to "steal enriched uranium" from the Islamic republic.
"The area where the American pilot was claimed to be present in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province is a long way from the area where they attempted to land or wanted to land their forces in central Iran," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei was quoted as saying by AFP. Read full story here.
Iran-US war news LIVE: US forces rescue pilot after F-15E Strike Eagle goes down in Iran
Iran-US war news LIVE: A pilot was rescued by the US forces after the F-15E Strike Eagle went down deep inside Iran. The weapons systems officer, who was the other aviator aboard the jet, was rescued two days later. The operation reportedly relied on dozens of aircraft, hundreds of personnel, secret CIA technology and a dose of subterfuge after location of the pilot was identified.
Iran-US war news LIVE: Tehran rejects proposed ceasefire ahead of Trump's Hormuz deadline
Iran-US war news LIVE: Iran is reportedly defiant despite Trump's big warnings and a deadline of 8pm GMT on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. According to a Bloomberg report, Iran has rejected the ceasefire proposal and has delivered the same through mediator Pakistan.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei acknowledged the exchange of messages with the US, but reiterated Tehran is seeking a definitive end to the war instead of a mere pause, the report said.
Iran-US war news LIVE: Explosions heard in Tehran; reports claim residential areas attacked
Iran-US war news LIVE: Explosions were reported in Tehran, according to Iranian media reports. Separately, some reports said that the city's residential areas were attacked and that rescuers were searching through rubble.
Inputs from AFP, Reuters.
Iran-US war news LIVE: Entire country can be ‘taken out’ in one night, says Trump in big threat to Iran
Iran-US war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump has vowed that entire Iran could be “taken out” in one night if a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is not reached before his self-imposed deadline of 8 pm GMT, Tuesday. “Every bridge in Iran will be decimated, by 12 o’clock tomorrow night,” Trump said. “Every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again,” he added, noting that “it’ll happen over a period of four hours, if we wanted to. We don’t want that to happen.”
Iran-US war news LIVE: Iran frees Japanese national held since January
Iran-US war news LIVE: Iran has reportedly freed a Japanese national held since January, making it the second such development after another Japanese national was freed by Iran.
"The ambassador in Iran directly met that person after release and confirmed they were in good health," Japanese government spokesman Minoru Kihara said, according to an AFP report.
The Japanese national who was freed was believed to be the Tehran bureau chief of broadcaster NHK.
Iran-US war news LIVE: Less than 24 hours remain before Trump's Strait of Hormuz deadline to Iran ends
Iran-US war news LIVE: Less than 24 hours are now remaining before US President Donald Trump's deadline on Iran on reopening the Strait of Hormuz ends. “Every bridge in Iran will be decimated, by 12 o’clock tomorrow night,” Trump said, further issuing to threats to Iran's power plants. He has said that the attacks would be carried out over four hours and it was highly unlikely that the deadline would move.