Iran-US war LIVE: Explosions in Tehran as Israel announces ‘wave’ of strikes amid Trump's Strait of Hormuz deadline

Live

By

US President Donald Trump during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC.

Iran-US war news LIVE: As US President Donald Trump's deadline to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz nears, strikes are still continuing in the Middle East, with fresh explosions reported in Tehran and the nearby city of Karaj. Reports of explosion came as the Israeli military announced the completion of a "wave" of air strikes on Iran. "A short while ago, the IDF completed an air strike wave with the aim of damaging Iranian terror regime infrastructure in Tehran and additional areas across Iran," the Israeli military wrote on its official Telegram channel. Here are top developments on the Iran-US war: Trump's ultimatum to Iran: Donald Trump's self-imposed deadline on Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz ends at 8 pm GMT on Tuesday (1:30 pm IST on Wednesday). Less than 24 hours are now remaining before the deadline ends. “Every bridge in Iran will be decimated, by 12 o’clock tomorrow night,” Trump said, further issuing to threats to Iran's power plants. He has said that the attacks would be carried out over four hours and it was highly unlikely that the deadline would move. Iran says attacks would continue: As the US President's self-imposed deadline looms, Iran has reportedly reacted defiantly saying Trump's "arrogant rhetoric and baseless threats" would not hinder operations against US and Israeli forces. The Iranian army's Khatam Al-Anbiya central command reportedly said that "crushing operations of the warriors of Islam against the American and Zionist enemies" would continue. Pak, Egypt, Turkey pushing for ceasefire: According to an Axios report, Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey are pushing to secure a potential ceasefire between the US and Iran, lasting about 45 days. News agency Reuters also reported on Monday that a framework to end hostilities has been put together by Pakistan and exchanged with Iran and the US. Explosions in Tehran, blasts in Iraqi Kurdistan: Fresh explosions were reported in parts of Tehran and the nearby city of Karaj, and according to an AFP report, two blasts were also heard near the Erbil airport in Iraq's northern Kurdistan region. Israeli has announced the completion of a wave of airstrikes on Iran and has separately said that its air defences were activated in response to missiles fired by Iran. Oil rises, US markets drop: Brent edged up 0.5% to $110 a barrel, and US futures contracts for the S&P 500 Index dipped 0.2% in early trading on Tuesday as Trump threatened Iran, signalling fresh escalation in the ongoing war. If Iran doesn’t agree to the US’s terms, the military may destroy “every bridge in Iran by 12 o’clock tomorrow night” and put every power plant “out of business,” Trump has warned. ...Read More

"A short while ago, the IDF completed an air strike wave with the aim of damaging Iranian terror regime infrastructure in Tehran and additional areas across Iran," the Israeli military wrote on its official Telegram channel. Here are top developments on the Iran-US war: Trump's ultimatum to Iran: Donald Trump's self-imposed deadline on Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz ends at 8 pm GMT on Tuesday (1:30 pm IST on Wednesday). Less than 24 hours are now remaining before the deadline ends. “Every bridge in Iran will be decimated, by 12 o’clock tomorrow night,” Trump said, further issuing to threats to Iran's power plants. He has said that the attacks would be carried out over four hours and it was highly unlikely that the deadline would move. Iran says attacks would continue: As the US President's self-imposed deadline looms, Iran has reportedly reacted defiantly saying Trump's "arrogant rhetoric and baseless threats" would not hinder operations against US and Israeli forces. The Iranian army's Khatam Al-Anbiya central command reportedly said that "crushing operations of the warriors of Islam against the American and Zionist enemies" would continue. Pak, Egypt, Turkey pushing for ceasefire: According to an Axios report, Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey are pushing to secure a potential ceasefire between the US and Iran, lasting about 45 days. News agency Reuters also reported on Monday that a framework to end hostilities has been put together by Pakistan and exchanged with Iran and the US. Explosions in Tehran, blasts in Iraqi Kurdistan: Fresh explosions were reported in parts of Tehran and the nearby city of Karaj, and according to an AFP report, two blasts were also heard near the Erbil airport in Iraq's northern Kurdistan region. Israeli has announced the completion of a wave of airstrikes on Iran and has separately said that its air defences were activated in response to missiles fired by Iran. Oil rises, US markets drop: Brent edged up 0.5% to $110 a barrel, and US futures contracts for the S&P 500 Index dipped 0.2% in early trading on Tuesday as Trump threatened Iran, signalling fresh escalation in the ongoing war. If Iran doesn’t agree to the US’s terms, the military may destroy “every bridge in Iran by 12 o’clock tomorrow night” and put every power plant “out of business,” Trump has warned.