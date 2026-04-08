US-Iran war ceasefire LIVE: Trump says US to help reopen Strait of Hormuz, says 'big money will be made'
US Iran ceasefire LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. In a Truth Social post, he wrote, “big money will be made”, hours after announcing a ceasefire between the US and Iran.
- 1 Mins agoUN chief welcomes two-week ceasefire
- 5 Mins agoTrump says US to help with traffic buildup in Strait of Hormuz
- 19 Mins agoHow long until jet fuel prices stabilise after ceasefire announcement?
- 26 Mins agoSensex up 2,700 points, Nifty 50 gains 3.16% after Iran ceasefire
- 29 Mins agoMalaysia welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, calls for peace
- 36 Mins agoCrude prices plunge, stocks surge as US and Iran agree ceasefire
- 40 Mins agoIsraeli attack reported in Lebanon after Netanyahu's ceasefire acceptance
- 43 Mins agoIsrael backs Trump decision to suspend strikes on Iran
- 50 Mins agoOil prices ease sharply after ceasefire announcement
- 52 Mins agoPakistan invites US, Iran for talks in Islamabad
- 57 Mins agoTalks to begin Friday in Islamabad
- 1 Hr 16 Mins agoTrump says he believes China convinced Iran to negotiate
US Iran ceasefire LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. In a Truth Social post, he wrote, “big money will be made”, hours after announcing a ceasefire between the US and Iran. US, Iran accept ceasefire; White House says Israel agrees...Read More
The United States and Iran reached a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, less than an hour before Trump’s deadline to strike Iran was due to end. As part of the agreement, Tehran agreed to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz for a limited period.
The White House said Israel had also agreed to the ceasefire. The last-minute deal came after Trump said he had spoken to Pakistan’s leadership, who had called for a pause in hostilities.
Talks to begin Friday in Islamabad
Iran described the ceasefire as a success and said it would hold talks with Washington starting Friday in Pakistan, as part of efforts to end the conflict.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who acted as a mediator, said Islamabad would host delegations from both countries for negotiations aimed at reaching a "conclusive agreement."
Iran's supreme leader says ‘not the end of war’
Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered all military units to stop firing after Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire with the US, while indicating that the conflict may continue.
In a statement aired on state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Khamenei said: “This is not the end of the war but all military branches should follow the Supreme Leader's order and cease their fire.”
Israel is still attacking Iran, military official says
A military official said early Wednesday that Israel was continuing its attacks on Iran.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as per regulations, made the statement shortly after the White House said Israel had agreed to the terms of the two-week US-Iran ceasefire agreement.
Iraq's Islamic Resistance says suspending operations for two weeks
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Iran-backed armed groups, said it would halt its operations in Iraq and other areas for two weeks, according to a statement issued on Wednesday. The move follows the announcement of a two-week pause in hostilities between the United States and Iran.
US Iran ceasefire LIVE: UN chief welcomes two-week ceasefire
US Iran ceasefire LIVE: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the US-Iran two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, his spokesperson said, while urging all parties to work toward long-term peace in West Asia.
"The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement of a two-week ceasefire by the United States and Iran," his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
He added that the UN chief "calls on all the parties to the current conflict in the Middle East to comply with their obligations under international law and to abide by the terms of the ceasefire in order to pave the way toward a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region."
US Iran ceasefire LIVE: Trump says US to help with traffic buildup in Strait of Hormuz
US Iran ceasefire LIVE: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else! The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process. We’ll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just “hangin’ around” in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will. Just like we are experiencing in the US, this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!!”
The United States and Iran reached a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, less than an hour before Trump’s deadline to strike Iran was due to expire.
US Iran ceasefire LIVE: How long until jet fuel prices stabilise after ceasefire announcement?
US Iran ceasefire LIVE: Jet fuel prices will still take months to normalize, Asian airline bosses said, even after Iran agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz as part of a two-week ceasefire deal with US President Donald Trump.
While crude oil prices fell as much as 16% to below $100 a barrel Wednesday after Trump announced the ceasefire, the chief executive officers of Malaysia Aviation Group and Thai Airways International Pcl said the impact on prices and supply concerns will remain.
“Even if the war stops, it’s going to take many, many more months for the price to stabilise,” Malaysia Aviation’s Nasaruddin Bakar was quoted as saying by Bloomberg at an International Air Transport Association event in Singapore.
Carriers globally are grappling with a more than doubling of jet fuel costs since the war broke out, and the threat of supply shortages in some regions has forced some airlines to reduce services.
US Iran ceasefire LIVE: Sensex up 2,700 points, Nifty 50 gains 3.16% after Iran ceasefire
US Iran ceasefire LIVE: The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex surged 2,500 points to reclaim 77,000 levels in pre-opening trade, even as the wider NSE Nifty 50 crossed 24,000 points.
The rupee has strengthened 0.4% to 92.6750/dollar after the Iran ceasefire cooled crude oil prices. The 10-year bond yield opened at 6.95% versus yesterday's close of 7.05%. Follow live updates here.
US Iran ceasefire LIVE: Malaysia welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, calls for peace
US Iran ceasefire LIVE: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, and called for lasting peace in the region.
In a social media post, Anwar said it was imperative that Iran's 10-point proposal to end the war be "translated into a comprehensive peace deal, not just for Iran, but also for Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen".
US Iran ceasefire LIVE: Crude prices plunge, stocks surge as US and Iran agree ceasefire
US Iran ceasefire LIVE: Oil prices plunged Wednesday while stocks rallied after the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire that will see Tehran temporarily reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz.
The news pushed down crude prices, with West Texas Intermediate losing almost 20 percent and Brent as much as 16 percent as investors heaved a huge sigh of relief after more than five weeks of war that has hammered supplies.
The euphoria sent equities rocketing on hopes the crisis that has shocked the global economy for more than a month will come to an end.
Seoul and Tokyo soared more than five percent, Taipei added nearly four percent, Sydney and Hong Kong more than two percent. Shanghai, Singapore and Wellington were also sharply higher.
US Iran ceasefire LIVE: Israeli attack reported in Lebanon after Netanyahu's ceasefire acceptance
US Iran ceasefire LIVE: Al Jadeed TV reported that Israeli forces carried out shelling in the town of Baraachit in southern Lebanon.
The strike came after the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the regional ceasefire between the United States and Iran does not apply to Lebanon.
US Iran ceasefire LIVE: Israel backs Trump decision to suspend strikes on Iran
US Iran ceasefire LIVE: Israel supports US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, but said the ceasefire does not include Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Wednesday.
The office said Israel backed the US move provided Tehran immediately opens the straits and stops attacks against the United States, Israel and countries in the region.
The remarks came after Washington announced a two-week suspension of strikes against Iran as part of efforts to de-escalate the conflict and open a window for negotiations.
US Iran ceasefire LIVE: Oil prices ease sharply after ceasefire announcement
US Iran ceasefire LIVE: Oil prices plunged by more than 17 percent after the ceasefire announcement. Costs at the pump had risen sharply since the war for ordinary Americans, putting heavy political pressure on Trump.
Stock prices also soared in early trade Wednesday in Asia.
US Iran ceasefire LIVE: Pakistan invites US, Iran for talks in Islamabad
US Iran ceasefire LIVE: Pakistan on Wednesday invited the US and Iran for talks in Islamabad on Friday.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a social media post announced that the US and Iran, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.
"With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and elsewhere, effective immediately," he said.
US Iran ceasefire LIVE: Talks to begin Friday in Islamabad
US Iran ceasefire LIVE: Iran cast the ceasefire as a victory and said it had agreed to talks with Washington to begin Friday in Pakistan on a path to end the conflict.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who had acted as a mediator, said the capital Islamabad would welcome delegates from both countries for negotiations aimed at reaching a "conclusive agreement."
US Iran ceasefire LIVE: Trump says he believes China convinced Iran to negotiate
US Iran ceasefire LIVE: US President Donald Trump told AFP on Tuesday he believed China had helped get Iran to the negotiating table to agree a two-week ceasefire deal.
"I hear yes," Trump said in a telephone call when asked if Beijing was involved in getting key ally Tehran to negotiate on a truce.
Trump is due to travel to Beijing in May to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.