US-Iran war ceasefire LIVE: Trump says US to help reopen Strait of Hormuz, says 'big money will be made'

The United States and Iran reached a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, less than an hour before Trump’s deadline to strike Iran was due to end. As part of the agreement, Tehran agreed to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz for a limited period.

The White House said Israel had also agreed to the ceasefire. The last-minute deal came after Trump said he had spoken to Pakistan’s leadership, who had called for a pause in hostilities.

Talks to begin Friday in Islamabad

Iran described the ceasefire as a success and said it would hold talks with Washington starting Friday in Pakistan, as part of efforts to end the conflict.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who acted as a mediator, said Islamabad would host delegations from both countries for negotiations aimed at reaching a "conclusive agreement."

Iran's supreme leader says ‘not the end of war’

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered all military units to stop firing after Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire with the US, while indicating that the conflict may continue.

In a statement aired on state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Khamenei said: “This is not the end of the war but all military branches should follow the Supreme Leader's order and cease their fire.”

Israel is still attacking Iran, military official says

A military official said early Wednesday that Israel was continuing its attacks on Iran.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as per regulations, made the statement shortly after the White House said Israel had agreed to the terms of the two-week US-Iran ceasefire agreement.

Iraq's Islamic Resistance says suspending operations for two weeks

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Iran-backed armed groups, said it would halt its operations in Iraq and other areas for two weeks, according to a statement issued on Wednesday. The move follows the announcement of a two-week pause in hostilities between the United States and Iran.