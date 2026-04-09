US-Iran war LIVE: Netanyahu says ‘finger on the trigger’ after ceasefire announced; Israel's Lebanon strikes kill 250
US-Iran war LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a televised address, warned that Israel was “ready to return to fighting at any time,” adding that “our finger is on the trigger.” Israel has launched its most intense assault on Lebanon since the invasion began.
- 1 Mins agoIsrael envoy questions Pakistan’s role in US-Iran talks, says not a ‘credible player’
- 15 Mins agoShipowners rush for insurance as Hormuz remains high-risk despite US-Iran ceasefire
- 44 Mins agoJD Vance to lead US-Iran talks in Islamabad
- 46 Mins agoNetanyahu says Israel ready to resume fighting with Iran, ‘finger on the trigger’
US-Iran war LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a televised address, warned that Israel was “ready to return to fighting at any time,” adding that “our finger is on the trigger.” Tehran has consistently maintained that its nuclear programme is peaceful, despite enriching uranium to 60% purity - a level widely seen as just a short technical step from weapons-grade material....Read More
US President Donald Trump said the US would work with Iran to “dig up and remove” enriched uranium, although there has been no confirmation of such a plan from Tehran.
Israel's most intense attack on Lebanon
Israel launched its deadliest strikes on Lebanon since the conflict with Hezbollah began last month, killing more than 250 people on Wednesday, as the Iran-backed group resumed rocket fire on northern Israel following a brief pause under the two-week US-Iran ceasefire.
The escalation has placed the fragile US-Iran truce under strain, with Tehran warning of a strong response and closing the Strait of Hormuz shortly after signalling it would reopen it.
According to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, Iran could withdraw from the agreement announced by US President Donald Trump if Israel continues its military operations in Lebanon.
Meanwhile, Israeli strikes set off explosions across Beirut, with social media footage showing thick smoke and dust blanketing parts of the city. Residential buildings and commercial areas were hit, forcing residents to flee into the streets.
US-Iran ceasefire and what's next
The fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States entered its second day on Thursday, with Tehran warning it could resume hostilities as Israel launched a major bombardment of Lebanon.
Both Washington and Tehran declared victory after agreeing to a two-week truce and talks aimed at ending a war that has killed thousands across the Middle East and disrupted the global economy.
However, signs of strain appeared quickly on Wednesday as Israel carried out its most intense strikes on neighbouring Lebanon, including densely populated areas of central Beirut, since the Iran-backed group Hezbollah entered the conflict in early March.
US-Iran war LIVE: Israel envoy questions Pakistan’s role in US-Iran talks, says not a ‘credible player’
US-Iran war LIVE: Israel’s ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has cast doubt on Pakistan’s role as a mediator in the ongoing US-Iran ceasefire talks, saying Israel does not view Islamabad as a “credible player”.
“We don't see Pakistan as a credible player,” Azar said in an interview with news agency ANI. He added that Washington may have its own reasons for engaging Pakistan, saying, “the United States has decided to use the services of the facilitation of Pakistan for their own reasons.” Read here
US-Iran war LIVE: Beirut building reduced to rubble in latest Israeli strikes
US-Iran war LIVE: Beirut building reduced to rubble in latest Israeli strikes, according to an Al Jazeera report.
US-Iran war LIVE: Shipowners rush for insurance as Hormuz remains high-risk despite US-Iran ceasefire
US-Iran war LIVE: Shipowners are making “huge volume requests” for insurance cover as they prepare to transit the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Iran ceasefire, according to broker McGill and Partners, Bloomberg reported.
The surge in demand has led to “a pronounced rate correction,” said David Smith, head of marine at the London-based firm. He added that despite the ceasefire, “heightened war conditions still remain and the Strait of Hormuz is still classified as a very high risk area.”
The waterway remained largely blocked on Wednesday, as shipowners assessed whether it was safe to pass through the crucial route after the fragile truce between the US and Iran announced overnight.
US-Iran war LIVE: JD Vance to lead US-Iran talks in Islamabad
US-Iran war LIVE: The White House said the US would move ahead with direct talks with Iran, even as ongoing fighting in the Middle East - including Israeli strikes in Lebanon - threatened to undermine the fragile ceasefire in the six-week conflict.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that Vice President JD Vance would head the American delegation to Islamabad. The team will also include special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, with the first round of talks scheduled for Saturday morning local time.
US-Iran war LIVE: Netanyahu says Israel ready to resume fighting with Iran, ‘finger on the trigger’
US-Iran war LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a televised address, warned that Israel was “ready to return to fighting at any time,” adding that “our finger is on the trigger.”
Tehran has consistently maintained that its nuclear programme is peaceful, despite enriching uranium to 60% purity - a level widely seen as just a short technical step from weapons-grade material.