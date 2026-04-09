US-Iran war LIVE: Netanyahu says ‘finger on the trigger’ after ceasefire announced; Israel's Lebanon strikes kill 250

US President Donald Trump said the US would work with Iran to “dig up and remove” enriched uranium, although there has been no confirmation of such a plan from Tehran.

Israel's most intense attack on Lebanon

Israel launched its deadliest strikes on Lebanon since the conflict with Hezbollah began last month, killing more than 250 people on Wednesday, as the Iran-backed group resumed rocket fire on northern Israel following a brief pause under the two-week US-Iran ceasefire.

The escalation has placed the fragile US-Iran truce under strain, with Tehran warning of a strong response and closing the Strait of Hormuz shortly after signalling it would reopen it.

According to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, Iran could withdraw from the agreement announced by US President Donald Trump if Israel continues its military operations in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes set off explosions across Beirut, with social media footage showing thick smoke and dust blanketing parts of the city. Residential buildings and commercial areas were hit, forcing residents to flee into the streets.

US-Iran ceasefire and what's next

The fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States entered its second day on Thursday, with Tehran warning it could resume hostilities as Israel launched a major bombardment of Lebanon.

Both Washington and Tehran declared victory after agreeing to a two-week truce and talks aimed at ending a war that has killed thousands across the Middle East and disrupted the global economy.

However, signs of strain appeared quickly on Wednesday as Israel carried out its most intense strikes on neighbouring Lebanon, including densely populated areas of central Beirut, since the Iran-backed group Hezbollah entered the conflict in early March.