Candace Owens: After Trump criticism, F-15 pilot rescue details mocked; ‘identical to Iron Man’
Candace Owens compares a viral rescue video of a downed pilot to the movie Iron Man.
Conservative commentator Candace Owens has reacted to a viral video describing the rescue of a downed pilot, comparing the narrative to a Hollywood film.
In a post on X, Owens reshared a clip originally posted by Headquarters and wrote: “My editor has informed me that this narrative is identical to the opening scene of the movie Iron Man.”
Her remark referenced the 2008 film Iron Man, which begins with a pilot captured and held in a cave before escaping, drawing a parallel to the rescue story described in the clip.
What the viral video shows
The video features Pete Hegseth, who narrates the sequence of events surrounding the rescue of a downed airman.
In the clip, Hegseth says: “One downed airman evaded capture for more than a day, scaling rugged ridges while hunted by the enemy.”
He adds that when the pilot activated his emergency transponder, “his first message was simple… ‘God is good.’”
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He goes on to describe the timeline: “Shot down on a Friday, Good Friday… hidden in a cave… all of Saturday and rescued on Sunday… flown out… on Easter Sunday.”
Hegseth concludes: “A pilot reborn, all home and accounted for… a nation rejoicing. God is good.”
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The clip itself, posted by the Headquarters account, includes a caption summarising the sequence: “Shot down on a Friday… hidden in a cave… rescued on Sunday, Easter Sunday. A pilot reborn.”
The exchange comes amid continued online reactions to statements and commentary from figures aligned with Donald Trump, with clips and posts circulating across social media platforms.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More