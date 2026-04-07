Candace Owens: After Trump criticism, F-15 pilot rescue details mocked; ‘identical to Iron Man’

Her remark referenced the 2008 film Iron Man , which begins with a pilot captured and held in a cave before escaping, drawing a parallel to the rescue story described in the clip.

In a post on X, Owens reshared a clip originally posted by Headquarters and wrote: “My editor has informed me that this narrative is identical to the opening scene of the movie Iron Man.”

Conservative commentator Candace Owens has reacted to a viral video describing the rescue of a downed pilot, comparing the narrative to a Hollywood film.

What the viral video shows The video features Pete Hegseth, who narrates the sequence of events surrounding the rescue of a downed airman.

In the clip, Hegseth says: “One downed airman evaded capture for more than a day, scaling rugged ridges while hunted by the enemy.”

He adds that when the pilot activated his emergency transponder, “his first message was simple… ‘God is good.’”

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He goes on to describe the timeline: “Shot down on a Friday, Good Friday… hidden in a cave… all of Saturday and rescued on Sunday… flown out… on Easter Sunday.”

Hegseth concludes: “A pilot reborn, all home and accounted for… a nation rejoicing. God is good.”

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The clip itself, posted by the Headquarters account, includes a caption summarising the sequence: “Shot down on a Friday… hidden in a cave… rescued on Sunday, Easter Sunday. A pilot reborn.”

The exchange comes amid continued online reactions to statements and commentary from figures aligned with Donald Trump, with clips and posts circulating across social media platforms.