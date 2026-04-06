Pete Hegseth, Kash Patel's jobs safe for now; Trump rules out another Pam Bondi episode
President Trump reassures that key officials, including Pete Hegseth and Kash Patel, will stay in their positions amid speculation of a Cabinet shake-up.
President Donald Trump has indicated that key officials like Pete Hegseth and Kash Patel will remain in their roles for now. The President is now seeking to calm speculation of a broader Cabinet shake-up following the high-profile dismissal of Pam Bondi.
According to a report by The Hill, Trump has signalled that he does not intend to replicate the abrupt removal of Bondi across his administration. He has emphasized that recent changes should not be seen as the beginning of a sweeping purge.
This comes as there has been growing speculation about the potential exits of several top officials, like Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and FBI Director Kash Patel, after Bondi’s firing triggered uncertainty within the administration.
Read more: Pete Hegseth ‘paranoid’ about losing job? Report links fears to Army purge
Trump and White House signal no “massive shake-up”
Despite internal discussions about possible changes, Trump has reportedly expressed reluctance to carry out a large-scale Cabinet overhaul to The Hill.
According to the Washington Post, the president has considered replacing some figures; he prefers a measured approach rather than widespread dismissals, his advisers said.
The White House has also pushed back against speculation, with officials stressing that the current team remains strong and productive.
White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers addressed the staffing changes in a statement dismissing rumors about Lutnick and Chavez-DeRemer.
He said, “Secretaries Chavez-DeRemer and Lutnick are both doing a great job standing up for American workers, and they continue to have President Trump’s full support.”
The White House also quickly denied a claim from The Guardian that Trump had canvassed Cabinet members about replacing Gabbard following her recent speech on Capitol Hill regarding Joe Kent.
White House communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement posted on the social media platform X, “POTUS has total confidence in [Gabbard] and any insinuation otherwise is totally fake news.”
Read more: Kash Patel firing row: FBI chief's GF shares patriotic post amid Trump rumors
Why were Hegseth and Patel speculated to be fired?
Hegseth and Patel have recently been in the news due to rumors of internal dissatisfaction and problems.
Hegseth, the Defence Secretary, has recently executed a series of military leadership changes, including the expulsion of three top officers in the US Army, which have sparked criticism.
Patel has also faced multiple controversies over his role as FBI Director regarding his usage of the FBI jet for personal use. Moreover, after Bondi's dismissal, reports suggested he was among officials being considered for removal as part of a broader evaluation of the administration’s leadership.
However, Trump’s latest remarks indicate that both figures retain his confidence for now.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More