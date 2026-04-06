Pete Hegseth, Kash Patel's jobs safe for now; Trump rules out another Pam Bondi episode

President Donald Trump has indicated that key officials like Pete Hegseth and Kash Patel will remain in their roles for now. The President is now seeking to calm speculation of a broader Cabinet shake-up following the high-profile dismissal of Pam Bondi. President Donald Trump speaks during the signing ceremony for an executive order on mail ballots (REUTERS)

According to a report by The Hill, Trump has signalled that he does not intend to replicate the abrupt removal of Bondi across his administration. He has emphasized that recent changes should not be seen as the beginning of a sweeping purge.

This comes as there has been growing speculation about the potential exits of several top officials, like Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and FBI Director Kash Patel, after Bondi’s firing triggered uncertainty within the administration.

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Trump and White House signal no “massive shake-up” Despite internal discussions about possible changes, Trump has reportedly expressed reluctance to carry out a large-scale Cabinet overhaul to The Hill.

According to the Washington Post, the president has considered replacing some figures; he prefers a measured approach rather than widespread dismissals, his advisers said.

The White House has also pushed back against speculation, with officials stressing that the current team remains strong and productive.

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers addressed the staffing changes in a statement dismissing rumors about Lutnick and Chavez-DeRemer.

He said, “Secretaries Chavez-DeRemer and Lutnick are both doing a great job standing up for American workers, and they continue to have President Trump’s full support.”

The White House also quickly denied a claim from The Guardian that Trump had canvassed Cabinet members about replacing Gabbard following her recent speech on Capitol Hill regarding Joe Kent.

White House communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement posted on the social media platform X, “POTUS has total confidence in [Gabbard] and any insinuation otherwise is totally fake news.”

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Why were Hegseth and Patel speculated to be fired? Hegseth and Patel have recently been in the news due to rumors of internal dissatisfaction and problems.

Hegseth, the Defence Secretary, has recently executed a series of military leadership changes, including the expulsion of three top officers in the US Army, which have sparked criticism.

Patel has also faced multiple controversies over his role as FBI Director regarding his usage of the FBI jet for personal use. Moreover, after Bondi's dismissal, reports suggested he was among officials being considered for removal as part of a broader evaluation of the administration’s leadership.

However, Trump’s latest remarks indicate that both figures retain his confidence for now.