Pete Hegseth ‘paranoid’ about losing job? Report links fears to Army purge

The report comes after Hegseth demanded the resignation of Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, a move that took place without a publicly stated reason. The sudden decision raised eyebrows, particularly as it came amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

According to New York Post, current and former administration officials claim Hegseth has grown increasingly “paranoid” about the possibility of losing his position: fears they say are driving the removal of senior military figures.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is at the centre of a controversy after a report suggested that concerns over being replaced may have contributed to a shake-up within the US Army ’s top leadership.

Two other senior Army leaders, Gen. David Hodne and Maj. Gen. William Green, were also dismissed, with officials offering only a brief explanation that “it was time for a leadership change.”

Also Read: Why General Randy George was fired by Pete Hegseth: ‘Retirement’ push sparks row amid Iran war

Tensions with Army Secretary Dan Driscoll At the heart of the reported turmoil is Dan Driscoll, who is seen by some within the administration as a potential successor to Hegseth.

Sources cited by the New York Post allege that Hegseth has become increasingly wary of Driscoll’s growing influence.

One official claimed the situation is “driven by the insecurity and paranoia that Pete has developed,” referencing lingering fallout from a 2025 incident, involving a mistakenly shared group chat with a journalist.

Another source suggested Hegseth has been targeting individuals perceived to be aligned with Driscoll, describing the recent dismissals as the “most spectacular” example of that pattern.

Political backing complicates equation Despite the reported tensions, Hegseth has allegedly been unable to remove Driscoll due to internal political dynamics.

Driscoll is considered close to Vice President JD Vance and has gained visibility within the administration, including participating in Ukraine-related negotiations.

Also Read: ‘Regime change’: Iran mocks US as Trump, Hegseth sack army chief, others

His rising profile has reportedly intensified speculation that he could be a “natural contender” to replace Hegseth.

The report also floated Sean Parnell as a potential candidate for Army secretary if changes continue. However, officials downplayed claims that Parnell is actively positioning himself for the role.

While the claims have drawn attention, there has been no official confirmation that Hegseth’s decisions were influenced by personal concerns about his position.