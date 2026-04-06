Pete Hegseth compares US rescue of F-15E aviator in Iran to the Easter weekend Liturgical Triduum
US secretary of defence Pete Hegseth said the lost airman used an emergency transponder to show where he was, and his first message was: "God is good."
US secretary of defense Pete Hegseth, on Monday, compared the rescue mission to extract the missing weapon systems officer (WSO) of the F-15E that Iran shot down over its territory on Friday to the three-day liturgical Triduum, days celebrated by Christians worldwide spanning Good Friday to Easter Sunday, to celebrate the mission.
Hegseth said the lost airman used an emergency transponder to indicate his location, and his first message was: "God is good."
“Shot down on a Friday: Good Friday. Hidden in a cave, a crevice, all of Saturday. And rescued on Sunday. Flown out of Iran as the sun was rising on Easter Sunday,” Hegseth said in a press conference.
The defence secretary said the coordination call held by national security officials during the daring mission to rescue the US airmen lasted nearly two days straight.
“For 45 hours and 56 minutes, we held that call open for coordination,” Hegseth said, describing the call that was held in a secure facility. “Our mission was unblinking.”
Hegseth continued, “The meeting never stopped. The planning never ceased.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivam Pratap Singh
Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print.Read More