Pete Hegseth compares US rescue of F-15E aviator in Iran to the Easter weekend Liturgical Triduum

US secretary of defense Pete Hegseth, on Monday, compared the rescue mission to extract the missing weapon systems officer (WSO) of the F-15E that Iran shot down over its territory on Friday to the three-day liturgical Triduum, days celebrated by Christians worldwide spanning Good Friday to Easter Sunday, to celebrate the mission. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks about the conflict in Iran in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura / AFP) (AFP)

Hegseth said the lost airman used an emergency transponder to indicate his location, and his first message was: "God is good."

“Shot down on a Friday: Good Friday. Hidden in a cave, a crevice, all of Saturday. And rescued on Sunday. Flown out of Iran as the sun was rising on Easter Sunday,” Hegseth said in a press conference.

The defence secretary said the coordination call held by national security officials during the daring mission to rescue the US airmen lasted nearly two days straight.

“For 45 hours and 56 minutes, we held that call open for coordination,” Hegseth said, describing the call that was held in a secure facility. “Our mission was unblinking.”

Hegseth continued, “The meeting never stopped. The planning never ceased.”