Michael Fanone: 5 things to know about the ex-officer involved in Capitol Hill clash with Ivan Raiklin

Michael Fanone, a former Washington, DC police officer who rose to prominence after the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack, was involved in a heated confrontation during a House Judiciary Committee hearing this week. The hearing featured testimony from former special counsel Jack Smith. Harry Dunn, former US Capitol Police officer, left, holds back Michael Fanone, retired Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer, center, during a confrontation with political operative Ivan Raiklin, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg)

The incident unfolded during a recess and briefly disrupted proceedings, prompting additional US Capitol Police presence in the hearing room, according to The Hill.

Amid this incident, here are five key things we know about Fanone:

1. Defended the Capitol during Jan 6 attack Fanone served with the Metropolitan Police Department and responded to the Capitol during the January 6, 2021 riot. He was injured during the violence and later became a high-profile witness describing the physical and emotional toll the attack took on law enforcement officers, according to The Hill.

2. Confrontation with Ivan Raiklin During a break in Jack Smith’s testimony, Fanone and Ivan Raiklin, a conservative activist who promotes 2020 election conspiracy theories, faced off in the hearing room. Video shows other former officers and uniformed Capitol Police stepping in to separate the two as tensions escalated.

3. Accused Raiklin of threatening family As the exchange intensified, Fanone accused Raiklin of making threats against his family and children. “This guy has threatened my family, threatened my children, threatened to rape my children,” Fanone said, pointing at Raiklin.

Fanone also directed profanities at Raiklin during the confrontation.

4. Raiklin attacked Fanone on social media After the incident, Raiklin posted videos and comments on X, accusing Fanone of misconduct and using derogatory language to describe him. Raiklin referred to Fanone as “unstable” and “unhinged”, while saying he had “lost his cool” during the encounter.

