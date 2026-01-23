Ivan Raiklin: 5 key things to know about activist who clashed with Michael Fanone at Jack Smith hearing

Ivan Raiklin made headlines on January 22 after a heated confrontation with ex-Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone, who defended the Capitol on January 6, 2021, at a House Judiciary Committee hearing. Ivan Raiklin (L) and ex-Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone had a heated exchange during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. Here are 5 things to know about him. (Getty Images via AFP)

Raiklin shook his hand with Fanone during the recess of the hearing, to which Fanone repeatedly cursed at him and told him not to “pretend.”

He said to the people gathering around the scene, “This guy has threatened my family, threatened my children. Threatened to rape my children ... you sick bastard.”

The altercation was captured on video and widely shared online. Here are five things to know about Raiklin amid the clash:

Raiklin is an Ex-Army officer Ivan Raiklin is a conservative activist, far-right political operative, and former reservist in the US Army. Raiklin was a Green Beret before joining the Army Reserve as a lieutenant colonel. The Defense Intelligence Agency employed him as well.

His military background has been a core part of his public persona. He has described himself as a defender of constitutional principles in political contexts.

Raiklin ran for republican primary Raiklin also identifies as a registered Republican who has been active in electoral politics. He also ran an unsuccessful bid in the 2018 Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Virginia.

He did not collect enough signatures to be eligible to run in the primary.

Later, he filed a lawsuit against the commonwealth and the party over the denial of ballot access; however, federal district judge John A. Gibney, Jr. rejected the motion because it was filed too late.

Raiklin gave birth to the “Pence Card” Theory Raiklin gained notice after he originated the so-called Pence Card theory. Raiklin asserted that then-Vice President Mike Pence could legally block certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

On December 16, 2020, Raiklin tweeted his theory to President Donald Trump, who subsequently retweeted it.

The theory has since been widely discredited legally.

Raiklin is a conspiracy theorist promoting “deep-state” rhetoric Raiklin has promoted a range of conspiracy-laden narratives involving claims of a so-called “deep state” working against conservative interests.

He has self-assigned labels such as “Secretary of Retribution” and suggested plans advocated the widespread detention of public servants, civil society activists, and journalists who, in his opinion, ought to be "criminalized for their treason."

Raiklin's fight with Fanone In 2021, Fanone and other law enforcement officials testified before the January 6 Select Committee on their experiences protecting the Capitol from rioters earlier that year.

Raiklin was in the centre of pressuring Mike Pence to attempt to reverse the outcomes of the 2020 election.

In the altercation that happened on January 22, Raiklin tried to be friendly with Fanone, which the ex-police officer did not take well. He cursed at him, saying, “Go f**k yourself.”

Fanone also alleged that Raikline threatened his family and also threatened to rape his children. However, in a post on X, Raiklin refuted those allegations and said that he might sue Fanone for defamation.