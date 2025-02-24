Pardoned Enrique Tarrio and ex-officer Michael Fanone clash in viral confrontation over January 6 attack: Watch

Tensions surrounding the January 6 attack erupted once again when Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys, met with ex-Capitol Police officer Michael Fanone. What seemed like a potential dialogue opportunity quickly spiralled into a confrontation, as Tarrio quickly realised that Fanone had no interest in a civil conversation. Enrique Tarrio confronted former Capitol Police officer Michael Fanone, resulting in a heated exchange in a viral video.((AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo))

Tarrio confronts fanone in viral video

According to the video doing rounds on the internet, Tarrio, who played his part in the attack but was recently pardoned by Trump after serving his time, approached Fanone. The latter is a former officer who was brutally assaulted during the January 6 riots. Tarrio’s approach to the former officer seemed like an attempt to challenge, however, Fanone did not hold himself back.

Fanone told the former leader, “You are a f***ing traitor to this country,” making it clear that he had no intentions to engage in a dialogue with a person who played a part in bringing the Capitol riots to existence.

Before the president’s pardon, Tarrio was sentenced to serve 22 years in prison. While he was not physically present at the Capitol on January 6, he was found guilty of orchestrating the riot. His pardo sparked outrage among citizens, especially those who defended the Capitol on the day of the riot. Meanwhile, Fanone has been an outspoken critic of Trump and all those who downplay the events of the attack as well as the trauma he had to endure.

The former police officer was dragged into the mob and was then beaten and tased until he suffered a heart attack. After his exit from law enforcement, Fanone has ensured to push for accountability for those who had a role to play in the attack, as reported by BallerAlert.

Netizens react to the confrontation

A user wrote on X, “a traitor calling others traitors in an intermeeting defense...investigate that leo see who paid him and how much..” A second user wrote, “Does Tarrio have to make a scene? Why not just walk away and be the bigger person.” A third user wrote, “How does a former capitol police officer afford Pvt security…. It’s a rhetorical question…”

Another user wrote, “So THIS is the confrontation the MSM is twisting around and blaming Enrique for?” while another user wrote, “Appears to be SCRIPTED.”