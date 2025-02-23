Who is Erica Knight and what role she played in Kash Patel's journey to FBI? ‘A bad day to be a bad guy’

Kash Patel, the new FBI boss under Donald Trump administration, reposted several congratulatory posts on X following his oath ceremony on Friday. One of the posts that caught netizens' attention was from Erica Knight as she wrote: “It’s a bad day to be a bad guy.” Erica Knight with FBI boss Kash Patel(X@Erica Knight)

Sharing her striking picture with Patel, Knight said, “So proud to have worked alongside @Kash_Patel through this journey. Truly one of the best.” Her post has garnered over 645.7K views, with one person commenting: “You did so much to make it happen. The world may never know all the things, but we will all benefit from your talent and commitment to the cause.”

“And a good day to be part of FBI,” another chimed in.

“You deserve so much credit,” a third user wrote.

Who is Erica Knight?

Later, Patel took to X expressed his sincere appreciation for Knight, who is his longtime publicist. He called her as a “absolute force” in the political communications sector, citing her steadfast support in his journey to FBI.

“I have been truly blessed to have the greatest team on earth, but I have been beyond blessed to have the best captain and teammate,” he wrote.

Patel acknowledged Knight's vital contribution to his FBI accomplishment and commended her for unwavering support.

“Erica Knight has been there since day one, without her I would not be in this position today. She is the best publicist in America, an absolute force. This is a woefully inadequate way to express my gratitude, but THANK YOU. It's been an incredible journey, and I look forward to what we will continue to do for our great nation together.”

Also Read: Is Kash Patel married? Unravelling personal life of anti-'deep state' crusader and Trump's FBI pick

In addition, Knight has been vociferous in her backing of Patel, especially in the face of uncertainty around his nomination. In the wake of his Senate confirmation, she blasted Patel's critics, saying “They said he’d never get confirmed. They called him every name in the book. Now they can just call him 'FBI Director Kash Patel.”

“History belongs to the dreamers, not the doubters,” Knight wrote in another post.

In another post, she even declared that Patel “will make the FBI great again”.

Erica Knight: A Communications Strategist

Knight, whose X bio describes her as a “Communications Strategist”, is the president of Knox Strategies, a nationally renowned communications and public relations company that specializes in developing commercial and conservative political campaigns. Knox Strategies has a proven track record of success and has played a significant role in influencing important political narratives.