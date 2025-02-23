Donald Trump hails ‘fantastic’ Lara Trump ahead of big new show at Fox News; How to watch or stream

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, is all set to reappear on Fox News with a new weekly program, “My View with Lara Trump” on February 22 at 9 pm. The program, which will include interviews and commentary, is anticipated to offer a conservative viewpoint on current affairs. Lara Trump's program on Fox News is anticipated to offer coverage of significant national events, interviews with influential political figures and insights into policy concerns.(REUTERS)

Meanwhile, many have wondered why Trump's daughter-in-law chose America's most popular network over a prominent position in the White House or the plan of attempting to succeed Senator Marco Rubio in Florida.

Lara has been a significant political force in the Trump administration and a well-known conservative voice in the media. As the administration enters its second term, her position at Fox News underscores the network's relationship with the Trump family.

Lara wed Trump's son, Eric, at the president's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2014. The couple now lives in a $3.2 million mansion in Jupiter, Florida, with their two kids, Eric and Carolina.

Her future remained uncertain for some time following her departure as co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) in 2024 December.

Her program is anticipated to offer coverage of significant national events, interviews with influential political figures and insights into policy concerns.

In an interview with Associated Press, Lara disclosed that she will not run for Rubio's seat.

The former RNC co-chair explained to Time that she declined to run for an available Senate seat from North Carolina in 2022 due to the same reason that was responsibilities of parenthood.

“After an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate,” Lara wrote on X.

What to know about Lara Trump's new show

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard are among the key personalities to be featured on Lara's new show's “Women of the Trump White House” segment.

The interviews would be a sharp reply to billionaire Mark Cuban's previous remarks that Trump never equated with “strong, intelligent women,” she told TIME.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly offered her a position in his cost-cutting plan at the Department of Government Efficiency.

How to watch Lara Trump's show

Lara's show is available for free streaming on the Fox News website and app. Moreover, viewers can also watch it live on the Fox News channel.

The show can also be watched on live TV streaming services, such as Hulu + live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling.

Donald Trump hails Lara Trump ahead of her new show

Meanwhile, Trump called Lara “my wonderful daughter-in-law” and a “really amazing person” who is all set to open her new show at Fox New tonight.

“Remember, LARA TRUMP opens her big new show tonight at 9:00 P.M., on Fox News. I may be slightly prejudiced, because Lara is my wonderful daughter-in-law, the wife of my equally wonderful son, Eric, but she really is an amazing person! Remember, she ran, along with Michael Whatley, the Republican National Committee during our great Presidential run of 2024 - SUCH A BIG WIN. She is fantastic — WATCH HER SHOW TONIGHT!!!”