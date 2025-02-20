‘Freudian slip’: Video of Sean Hannity's bizarre verbal stumble while introducing Lara Trump goes viral

Fox News host Sean Hannity had a verbal stumble while introducing Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump, a video of which has surfaced on social media. Hannity turned to introduce Lara – who will host a show called My View With Lara Trump – right after he had finished an interview with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Video of Sean Hannity's bizarre verbal stumble while introducing Lara Trump goes viral (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo)

Hannity uttered the word “Lara,” and then almost said "s**t" instead of "Trump,” which does not make sense considering the two words are not similar at all. "Joining us now, the host of the upcoming hit show My View with Lara s*** Trump, and by the way you can take that to the bank. It will be a hit show. I might even be a guest one day if she ever invites me,” Hannity said.

‘Maybe he wanted to say sh** show but had to say hit show and that just slipped out’

Take a look at the video:

The comment section of the video was flooded with users joking about the situation. “Hannity going back to accuracy in reporting, if only for 3 seconds,” one user wrote. “Freudian slip,” one user said, while another wrote, “Lara Sh** happens to also be the name of her new album. (Unofficially)”. “How do you flub that?” a user asked.

“Sometimes the truth gets out even on fox,” one user wrote, while another said, “That’s officially her name now. Sorry Lara I don’t make the rules.” “The first time Hannity has ever told the truth on air,” wrote a user. “Hannity, telling the truth, just this once,” another said.

“One of the few times @seanhannity has spoken the truth,” one user said, while another wrote, “The truth slipped out!” “That is gold!” said one user. Another said, “Maybe he wanted to say sh** show but had to say hit show and that just slipped out.”