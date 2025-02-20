Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Freudian slip’: Video of Sean Hannity's bizarre verbal stumble while introducing Lara Trump goes viral

BySumanti Sen
Feb 20, 2025 02:42 AM IST

Fox News host Sean Hannity used an unexpected word while introducing Lara Trump, prompting social media users to joke about the situation.

Fox News host Sean Hannity had a verbal stumble while introducing Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump, a video of which has surfaced on social media. Hannity turned to introduce Lara – who will host a show called My View With Lara Trump – right after he had finished an interview with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Video of Sean Hannity's bizarre verbal stumble while introducing Lara Trump goes viral (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo)
Video of Sean Hannity's bizarre verbal stumble while introducing Lara Trump goes viral (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo)

Hannity uttered the word “Lara,” and then almost said "s**t" instead of "Trump,” which does not make sense considering the two words are not similar at all. "Joining us now, the host of the upcoming hit show My View with Lara s*** Trump, and by the way you can take that to the bank. It will be a hit show. I might even be a guest one day if she ever invites me,” Hannity said.

‘Maybe he wanted to say sh** show but had to say hit show and that just slipped out’

Take a look at the video:

The comment section of the video was flooded with users joking about the situation. “Hannity going back to accuracy in reporting, if only for 3 seconds,” one user wrote. “Freudian slip,” one user said, while another wrote, “Lara Sh** happens to also be the name of her new album. (Unofficially)”. “How do you flub that?” a user asked.

“Sometimes the truth gets out even on fox,” one user wrote, while another said, “That’s officially her name now. Sorry Lara I don’t make the rules.” “The first time Hannity has ever told the truth on air,” wrote a user. “Hannity, telling the truth, just this once,” another said.

“One of the few times @seanhannity has spoken the truth,” one user said, while another wrote, “The truth slipped out!” “That is gold!” said one user. Another said, “Maybe he wanted to say sh** show but had to say hit show and that just slipped out.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On