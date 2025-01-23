Donald Trump silences Sean Hannity with these three harsh words in a laden Biden rant

President Donald Trump, during the first television interview of his second term with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Wednesday, lambasted former President Joe Biden’s several decisions. Sean Hannity and President-elect Donald Trump greet following the FOX Nation Patriot Awards, in Greenvale, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa, File)(AP)

During the one-hour interview, Trump strongly criticized Biden's decision to grant pardons to family members. When Hannity attempted to shift the discussion to economic topics, Trump interrupted with three blunt words: “I don't care.”

“This is more important because right now, the economy is going to do great. I'm here, so the economy— but you have to understand, he had bad advisers on almost everything,” Trump added.

Despite Hannity’s insistence that he was “being yelled at for time,” Trump continued. “It's like in the old days when the secretary of State said he never made a correct decision on foreign policy,”the POTUS expressed an apparent reference to former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates.

Trump torches Biden's pardon decisions, calls it a ‘mistake’

Trump repeatedly criticized Biden’s decision not to pardon himself, calling it a “mistake.”

“The precedent that he set on pardons is amazing. That’s a much bigger story, but people don’t like talking about it. He pardoned everybody. But he didn’t pardon himself,” he remarked.

Trump also hinted that Congress, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, could investigate Biden’s use of pardons. When asked about involving his attorney general, Trump replied, “I was always against that with presidents.”

The 78-year-old added, “I went through four years of hell... I spent millions of dollars in legal fees, and I won, but I did it the hard way.”

Turning to disaster relief, Trump criticized FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, suggesting it might be scrapped. “All it does is just complicate everything,” he said, praising Oklahoma’s state-led disaster response instead.

Trump also reiterated his campaign promise to release classified files on the JFK and RFK assassinations, stating, “I’m going to release them immediately,” while recalling being previously advised against it by Mike Pompeo.