Elon Musk's transgender daughter on Nazi salute allegations: ‘Let’s call a spade a spade'

Billionaire Elon Musk's estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson, criticised her father for allegedly making a "Nazi salute" during a rally at the Capital One Arena following Donald Trump's inauguration. She also addressed speculation that the gesture might be linked to autism. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk during a rally at Capitol One(AFP)

In a series of posts on Threads, Wilson remarked, "Let’s call a spade a spade, especially if two spades were done in succession based on the reaction to the first."

Also Read:‘I'm not him’; Elon Musk's ex Grimes reacts to Tesla CEO's salute at Trump inauguration, says ‘happy to denounce Nazism’

Her comments were supposedly hinting at Elon Musk raising his arm twice in succession at a rally post-Donald Trump's inauguration, which has been interpreted as a Nazi salute.

Wilson also addressed claims that Musk’s gesture might be a sign of respect and was misinterpreted due to his autism, saying, “I don’t know why y’all are reacting with such vigour, I’m clearly only talking about card suits. After all, there’s no proof I’m not just talking about card suits. People assuming otherwise just goes to show how dishonest people/the media can be.”

Also Read: Elon Musk accuses ‘legacy media’ and Wikipedia of narrating Nazi-tagged ‘propaganda’

In another post, Wilson hinted that Musk's “salute” was deliberate but was being disguised for plausible deniability. She said, "For those who can read between the lines, do y’all understand how easy this is to do? Plausible deniability, honey. Just saying.”

Elon Musk has dismissed all accusations against him as baseless and said, “My critics need better dirty tricks. Attacking political opponents as Adolf Hitler is sooo tired.”

Musk's daughter Wilson, who was born to his first wife Justine Musk, severed ties with her father and changed her name when she was 18-years-old.

“I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” she said in a court filing as quoted by NBC.

Wilson has previously criticised Musk for being an absent parent and for his views on transgender rights.