Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk accuses ‘legacy media’ and Wikipedia of narrating Nazi-tagged ‘propaganda’

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jan 22, 2025 10:10 AM IST

Following his speech at Trump's inauguration, Elon Musk claimed that legacy media spread propaganda against him and criticized Wikipedia's role in this.

Elon Musk has accused “legacy media” of allegedly driving “pure propaganda” against him following his speech celebrating the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Elon Musk's hand gestures at an inauguration event for US President Donald Trump quickly drew comparisons to Nazi salutes.(AFP)
Elon Musk's hand gestures at an inauguration event for US President Donald Trump quickly drew comparisons to Nazi salutes.(AFP)

“The legacy media is pure propaganda. You are the media now,” the Tesla boss posted on X (formerly Twitter), along with a collage picture of Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris making the same one-armed gesture.

“Since legacy media propaganda is considered a ‘valid’ source by Wikipedia, it naturally simply becomes an extension of legacy media propaganda!” he wrote in a follow-up post, annexing a Wikipedia screenshot noting, “In his speech during the second Trump inauguration, Musk twice extended his right arm towards the crowd in an upward angle. The gesture was compared to a Nazi salute or fascist salute.”

SpaceX CEO voiced to “Defund Wikipedia until balance is restored!”

ALSO READ| Elon Musk responds to 'Nazi salute' row, says opponents need 'better dirty tricks'

Musk slams those who accused him of Nazi saluting

Notably, during Trump's big day, Musk expressed gratitude to the audience for “making it happen” before placing his right hand over his heart and then extending the same arm straight ahead. He repeated the gesture for those seated behind him. Some American media and left-wingers compared Musk's action to a Nazi salute.

Following the huge social media fuss, Musk responded through X post, stating, “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired.”

President Trump's blue-eyed billionaire made the gesture while speaking at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. “My heart goes out to you. It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured,” Musk, 53, said after performing the second one-armed salute. Followed by several pumping fist, and jumped around the stage.

Italian media reported that Andrea Stroppa, a Musk confidant who has ties to Italy’s far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, shared a clip of the gesture with the caption: “Roman Empire is back starting from Roman salute.” (The Roman salute was historically used by Benito Mussolini’s Fascist Party in Italy before being adopted by Adolf Hitler in Germany.)

ALSO READ| Elon Musk accused of pushing Vivek Ramaswamy out of DOGE after Republican backlash over H-1B debate

Stroppa later deleted the post and clarified on X that “that gesture, which some mistook for a Nazi salute, is simply Elon, who has autism, expressing his feelings by saying, 'I want to give my heart to you.' That is exactly what he communicated into the microphone. ELON DISLIKES EXTREMISTS!”

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On