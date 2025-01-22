Elon Musk responds to 'Nazi salute' row, says opponents need 'better dirty tricks'

Billionaire and a staunch supporter of US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk has been facing heat on social media for making a gesture with his right arm stretched out in the air that many have claimed somewhat resembles the Nazi salute. Elon Musk made the gesture while addressing the crowd at the Presidential Parade after the swearing-in ceremony. Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during the inaugural parade inside Capitol One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. Musk's hand gestures at an inauguration event for US President Donald Trump quickly drew comparisons to Nazi salutes.(AFP)

However, the tech entrepreneur and the world’s wealthiest person has responded to the claims and called them “dirty tricks”.

In a post on X, Musk responded to his comparisons to Adolf Hitlor and said, “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The “everyone is Hitler” attack is sooo tired.”

Musk’s statement on X quoted another post by an account which read, “The salute hoax is just another part of the “dirty tricks campaign”. The post was in reference to Musk’s earlier statement saying, “In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold…”

In another post, Musk quoted a picture which shows Democrat leaders such as Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton making a similar gesture and said, “The legacy media is pure propaganda. You are the media now.”

Elon Musk’s speech

In a video shared by Elon Musk himself, he elatedly hops on to the stage throwing his hands in the air and followed by a victory dance as the crowd cheers on.

“This is what victory feels like! And this was no ordinary victory. This was a fork in the road of human civilization. You know, there are elections that come and go. Some elections are important, some are not. But this one really mattered. And I just want to say thank you for making it happen,” said Elon Musk following which he made the gesture in question. He energetically puts his right hand on his chest and throws it in the air.

“My heart goes out to you,” he then says.

Elon Musk also expresses gratitude to the crowd for supporting Trump and bringing the US' “golden age”.

“As the president said, we're going to have a Golden Age. It's going to be fantastic. One of the fundamental things, one of the most American values that I love is optimism. This feeling like we're going to make the future good. We're going to make it,” he says.

Elon Musk is set to add another feather in his hat as he kickstarted his White House stint under the new Trump administration.