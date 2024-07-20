Sikh Republican trolled for ‘ardas’ at RNC; US Congressman denounces racist attack

(Blurb) Republican National Committeewoman trolled on social media for ‘ardas’ at party convention Raja Krishnamoorthi has been vocal in speaking over discrimination against Indian Americans, cutting across party lines.

Washington: Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has denounced the “racist response” to Republican National Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon’s recital of Sikh prayer ‘ardas’ in the presence of party’s presidential nominee Donald Trump. Krishnamoorthi said it was “completely unacceptable”. Dhillon was trolled on social media and most of them appeared to be from her party’s support base.

Dhillon, a Republican Party leader and civil rights attorney, recited the prayer at the four-day Republican National Convention that began last Monday. Delegates and officials had gathered at the event in Milwaukee to greet Trump like a hero for the first time since a gunman opened fire at the former president during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, grazing his ear.

Krishnamoorthi, a four-term Congressman from Illinois, is a Democrat. In a statement on Friday, he said, “Discrimination on the basis of race or religion has no place in America. It must be called out and strongly condemned by Democrats and Republicans alike when it occurs.”

The Congressman has been vocal in speaking over discrimination against Indian Americans, cutting across party lines.

At the Republican National Convention last Monday, Dhillon (55) said, “The heinous attack on Trump and his supporters made all of us pause and seek answers in comfort.” A video posted on ‘X’ by the California Republican Party showed Dhillon saying at the Fiserv Forum, “I come from a family of Sikh immigrants, and I’m honoured to share with you, my fellow Republicans and guests tonight, a prayer from my faith and tradition practised by over 25 million worldwide. We recite the ardas (Sikh prayer) before any new endeavour, giving thanks to God and asking for his protection and help to uphold the values of humility, truth, courage, service and justice for all.”

News outlet Mother Jones reported that Dhillon’s prayer “set off a firestorm in the far-right corners of Christian Twitter”. Andrew Torba, CEO of far-right social media platform Gab, ranted to his 4,00,000 followers on X, saying, “Christian nationalism must be exclusively and explicitly Christian.”