Marco Rubio's plane to Europe suffers 'mechanical issue', returns to base

AFP |
Feb 14, 2025 01:10 PM IST

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was headed to the Munich Security Conference when his plane was forced to turn around due to a mechanical issue. 

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio finally headed to Europe on Friday after his plane was forced to turn around due to a mechanical issue, the State Department said.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio disembarks a plane as he arrives back at Joint Base Andrews, M.d., after the plane experienced a mechanical issue while flying him to the Munich Security Conference and returned Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio disembarks a plane as he arrives back at Joint Base Andrews, M.d., after the plane experienced a mechanical issue while flying him to the Munich Security Conference and returned Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)

Rubio was headed to the Munich Security Conference on his second trip abroad when his plane abruptly turned back toward Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington, according to an AFP reporter with him.

"The plane on which Secretary Rubio is flying experienced a mechanical issue," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

Later, a second, smaller aircraft carrying Rubio took off and headed for Europe, Bruce said, but without media.

Rubio was set to join US Vice President JD Vance in a meeting Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, after President Donald Trump spoke by phone with his counterpart Vladimir Putin and said he would pursue diplomacy to end the war.

Rubio is set afterward to continue to Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to discuss a fragile Gaza ceasefire.

He will also hold discussions on a proposal by Trump that drew outrage in the region to expel Palestinian residents of Gaza, which has been leveled by Israel in a 16-month war triggered by a Hamas attack.

Mechanical issues occur periodically for the top diplomat of the United States, which maintains an aging fleet of aircraft for dignitaries.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
