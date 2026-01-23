Ivan Raiklin tears into Michael Fanone after heated clash at Jack Smith hearing; 'unhinged Pelosi drinking buddy'
Ivan Raiklin, far-right activist, slammed ex-DC cop Michael Fanone after their heated exchange at former Trump special counsel Jack Smith's hearing.
The two clashed during recess when Raiklin attempted to shake Fanone's hand. The former is a prominent promoter of 2020 election conspiracy theories and his X bio indicates support for far-right groups like Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Their interaction quickly devolved when Fanone rejected the gesture and launched into expletives, prompting authorities to respond.
“Go f*ck yourself,” Fanone repeatedly said to Raiklin and added, “You're a traitor to this f*cking country.” After their clash, Raiklin posted on X, tearing into Fanone.
What Raiklin said about Fanone?
Raiklin said on the social media platform, “notice how Fedsurrectionist Fagnone threatens a woman USCP Officer,” while sharing a video from Smith's hearing.
“The democrats clap like carnival barking penguins at his assault of USCP officer that keep her cool and demeanor the entire time while protecting members of ingress and the integrity of the hearing from this unstable unhinged Pelosi drinking buddy,” he added.
What Raiklin and Fanone clashed?
During the heated exchange, Fanone leveled some serious allegations against Raiklin. “This guy has threatened my family, threatened my children. Threatened to rape my children ... you sick b***ard,” the former cop said.
He also challenged Raiklin directly, saying “F*cking do something. Do something.” Meanwhile, the right-winger responded saying "Why do you have to lose your cool like that?”. It is a point he reiterated on social media.
When tensions came to a boil, Capitol Police veterans Jared Dunn and Aquilino Gonell stepped in to hold Fanone back. Dunn even urged him to ‘take a seat’. Soon after, Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) banged his gavel to restore order.
Meanwhile, Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) addressed the disruption by thanking Fanone and telling the Chairman to ‘control the deranged observer Mr. Raiklin.’
