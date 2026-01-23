Ivan Raiklin tears into Michael Fanone after heated clash at Jack Smith hearing; 'unhinged Pelosi drinking buddy'

Ivan Raiklin, far-right activist, slammed ex-DC Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone after their heated exchange at former Trump special counsel Jack Smith's hearing. A US Capitol Police officer intervenes as far-right political operative Ivan Raiklin (L) confronts former Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone (R) held by Former US Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn (2R), during a break in testimony by former US special counsel Jack Smith before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (AFP)

The two clashed during recess when Raiklin attempted to shake Fanone's hand. The former is a prominent promoter of 2020 election conspiracy theories and his X bio indicates support for far-right groups like Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Their interaction quickly devolved when Fanone rejected the gesture and launched into expletives, prompting authorities to respond.

Also Read | Why Ivan Raiklin, Michael Fanone clashed at Jack Smith's hearing. New video reveals details “Go f*ck yourself,” Fanone repeatedly said to Raiklin and added, “You're a traitor to this f*cking country.” After their clash, Raiklin posted on X, tearing into Fanone.

What Raiklin said about Fanone? Raiklin said on the social media platform, “notice how Fedsurrectionist Fagnone threatens a woman USCP Officer,” while sharing a video from Smith's hearing.

“The democrats clap like carnival barking penguins at his assault of USCP officer that keep her cool and demeanor the entire time while protecting members of ingress and the integrity of the hearing from this unstable unhinged Pelosi drinking buddy,” he added.